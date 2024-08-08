The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has refuted all claims stating that wrestler Antim Panghal faces a three-year ban. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
IOA discarded reports suggesting that wrestler Antim Panghal faces a three-year ban for allowing her sister unauthorized access to the Athletes' Village. The organization has dismissed the news as inaccurate.
In a tweet from their official X account (@WeAreTeamIndia), the IOA urged media outlets to verify information before publishing such reports.
The news started floating around after Wrestler Panghal caused an embarrassment to the Indian Olympic Contingent.
Competing in her first Olympic Games, Panghal lost to Zeynep Yetgil of Turkey in the Round of 16 bout of the women's 53kg freestyle category on Wednesday. Hours after the loss, her sister was caught leaving the athletes' village using her accreditation card.