Paris Olympic Games 2024: When, Where To Watch Prithviraj Tondaiman In Men's Trap Shooting On TV And Online

Shooting at Paris Olympic Games 2024 has already begun and will conclude on August 4. The shooting events will be held at the Châteauroux Shooting Centre in Central France. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
India has sent in a record 21 shooters for the Olympics with mostly a new-look squad barring some familiar faces in the likes of Manu Bhaker and rifle shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan.
Bhaker on Sunday, July 28 became the first Indian to win the first medal for her country at the Paris Olympics, clinching a bronze in the women's 10m air rifle pistol event.
The men's Trap qualification will start at 12:30 PM IST on July 30, Tuesday. The final will be played out at 7:00 PM IST.
India's Prithviraj Tondaiman will be in action at the qualification event.
Live Streaming: Men's Trap Shooting Final, Paris Olympics 2024
When to watch the men's trap shooting final at the Paris Olympics 2024?
The Men's Trap Shooting final at the Paris Olympics 2024 is on Tuesday, July 30 at 7:00pm IST.
The day 2 Trap Men's Qualification will be held at 12:30pm IST.
Where to watch men's trap shooting final at the Paris Olympics 2024?
The Paris Olympics 2024 matches will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 events will be available on the JioCinema app and website.