Pulsating action continued across Olympic arenas on Friday (August 2) as the Paris Games threw up record-breaking feats in various disciplines, on the seventh day since their grand opening. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
As many as 22 gold medals were on the line on Friday, August 2 and here is a list of all athletes who ended on the podium on the day.
All Medal Event Results For Friday, August 2
Archery
Mixed Team
Gold: Korea
Silver: Germany
Bronze: USA
Aquatics
Men's Synchronized 3m Springboard Diving
Gold: Daoyi Long and Zongyuan Wang, China
Silver: Celaya Hernandez and Olvera Ibarra, Mexico
Bronze: Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher, Great Britain
Men's 200m Individual Medley
Gold: Leon Marchand, France
Silver: Duncan Scott
Bronze: Shun Wang
Men's 50m Freestyle
Gold: Cameron McEvoy, Australia
Silver: Benjamin Proud, Great Britain
Bronze: Florent Manaudou
Badminton
Mixed Doubles
Gold: Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, China
Silver: Kim Wong Ho and Jeong Na Eun, Korea
Bronze: Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino, Japan
Cycling
Men's BMX Racing
Gold: Joris Daudet, France
Silver: Sylvain Andre, France
Bronze: Romain Mahieu, France
Women's BMX Racing
Gold: Saya Sakakibara, Australia
Silver: Manon Veenstra, Netherlands
Bronze: Zoe Claessens, Switzerland
Equestrian
Team Jumping
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: USA
Bronze: France
Fencing
Men's Epee Team
Gold: Hungary
Silver: Japan
Bronze: Czechia
Gymnastics
Men's Trampoline
Gold: Ivan Litvinovich, Neutral Athlete
Silver: Wang Zisai, China
Bronze: Yan Langyu, China
Women's Trampoline
Gold: Bryony Page, Great Britain
Silver: Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya, Neutral Athlete
Bronze: Sophiane Methot, Canada
Judo
Men's +100 kg
Gold: Teddy Riner, France
Silver: Kim Minjong, Korea
Bronze: Alisher Yusupov (Uzbekistan) and Temur Rakhimov (Tajikistan)
Women's +78 kg
Gold: Beatriz Souza, Brazil
Silver: Raz Hershko, Israel
Bronze: Romane Dicko (France) and Kim Hayun (Korea)
Rowing
Men's Pair
Gold: Croatia
Silver: Great Britain
Bronze: Switzerland
Women's Pair
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: Romania
Bronze: Australia
Men's Lightweight Double Sculls
Gold: Ireland
Silver: Italy
Bronze: Greece
Women's Lightweight Double Sculls
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: Romania
Bronze: Greece
Sailing
Women's Skiff
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: Sweden
Bronze: France
Men's Skiff
Gold: Spain
Silver: New Zealand
Bronze: USA
Shooting
Women's 50 m Rifle 3 Positions
Gold: Chiara Leone, Switzerland
Silver: Sagen Maddalena
Bronze: Zhang Qiongyue
Tennis
Mixed Doubles
Gold: Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova, Czechia
Silver: Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen, China
Bronze: Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliasimme, Canada
Track & Field
Gold: Joshua Cheptegei, USA
Silver: Berihu Aregawi, Ethiopia
Bronze: Grant Fisher, USA
Updated Medal Tally At The End Of August 2
China stayed on top of the medal tally with 13 gold, nine silver and nine bronze. Host nation France are the new number two with 11 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals.