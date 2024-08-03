Other Sports

Paris Olympics Day 7: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally

As many as 22 gold medals were on the line on Friday, August 2 and here is a list of all athletes who ended on the podium on the day

leon-marchand-france-swimmer-paris-olympics-ap-photo
France's Leon Marchand won the 200m individual medley final at the Paris Olympics on Friday (August 2). Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Pulsating action continued across Olympic arenas on Friday (August 2) as the Paris Games threw up record-breaking feats in various disciplines, on the seventh day since their grand opening. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

As many as 22 gold medals were on the line on Friday, August 2 and here is a list of all athletes who ended on the podium on the day.

All Medal Event Results For Friday, August 2

Archery

Mixed Team

Gold: Korea

Silver: Germany

Bronze: USA

Aquatics

Men's Synchronized 3m Springboard Diving

Gold: Daoyi Long and Zongyuan Wang, China

Silver: Celaya Hernandez and Olvera Ibarra, Mexico

Bronze: Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher, Great Britain

Men's 200m Individual Medley

Gold: Leon Marchand, France

Silver: Duncan Scott

Bronze: Shun Wang

FILE - Leon Marchand of France celebrates after winning the men's 200m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Marchand has drawn comparisons to Michael Phelps, a link that was only strengthened by Phelps’ longtime coach, Bob Bowman, overseeing the 22-year-old’s rise to prominence. - (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Leon Marchand's Golden Reign - Four Golds, New OLY Record At Paris Olympics 2024

BY Associated Press

Men's 50m Freestyle

Gold: Cameron McEvoy, Australia

Silver: Benjamin Proud, Great Britain

Bronze: Florent Manaudou

Badminton

Mixed Doubles

Gold: Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, China

Silver: Kim Wong Ho and Jeong Na Eun, Korea

Bronze: Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino, Japan

Cycling

Men's BMX Racing

Gold: Joris Daudet, France

Silver: Sylvain Andre, France

Bronze: Romain Mahieu, France

Women's BMX Racing

Gold: Saya Sakakibara, Australia

Silver: Manon Veenstra, Netherlands

Bronze: Zoe Claessens, Switzerland

Equestrian

Team Jumping

Gold: Great Britain

Silver: USA

Bronze: France

Fencing

Men's Epee Team

Gold: Hungary

Silver: Japan

Bronze: Czechia

Gymnastics

Men's Trampoline

Gold: Ivan Litvinovich, Neutral Athlete

Silver: Wang Zisai, China

Bronze: Yan Langyu, China

Women's Trampoline

Gold: Bryony Page, Great Britain

Silver: Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya, Neutral Athlete

Bronze: Sophiane Methot, Canada

Judo

Men's +100 kg

Gold: Teddy Riner, France

Silver: Kim Minjong, Korea

Bronze: Alisher Yusupov (Uzbekistan) and Temur Rakhimov (Tajikistan)

Women's +78 kg

Gold: Beatriz Souza, Brazil

Silver: Raz Hershko, Israel

Bronze: Romane Dicko (France) and Kim Hayun (Korea)

Rowing

Men's Pair

Gold: Croatia

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: Switzerland

Women's Pair

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Romania

Bronze: Australia

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

Gold: Ireland

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Greece

Women's Lightweight Double Sculls

Gold: Great Britain

Silver: Romania

Bronze: Greece

Sailing

Women's Skiff

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Sweden

Bronze: France

Men's Skiff

Gold: Spain

Silver: New Zealand

Bronze: USA

Shooting

Women's 50 m Rifle 3 Positions

Gold: Chiara Leone, Switzerland

Silver: Sagen Maddalena

Bronze: Zhang Qiongyue

Tennis

Mixed Doubles

Gold: Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova, Czechia

Silver: Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen, China

Bronze: Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliasimme, Canada

Track & Field

Gold: Joshua Cheptegei, USA

Silver: Berihu Aregawi, Ethiopia

Bronze: Grant Fisher, USA

Updated Medal Tally At The End Of August 2

Updated medal tally as on August 2. Photo: Outlook India
info_icon

China stayed on top of the medal tally with 13 gold, nine silver and nine bronze. Host nation France are the new number two with 11 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals.

