India is set to make a big leap in the Paris Olympics medals tally today as Vinesh Phogat will take the mat with an eye on creating history. While all eyes will be on Phogat, there are other medal events awaiting Indian athletes as well. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu, will be in action in the women's 49kg weightlifting event. Chanu does not have form on her side, but India would hope she will continue from where she left off in Paris.
The women's table tennis team, who just made history by qualifying into quarterfinals, will play their last eight match today against Germany.
In Athletics, Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable and Annu Rani will be on the field among others.
While Vignesh will be in the final of the women's 50kg competition, another medal hope begins her campaign today. Antim Panghal will be on the mat representing India in the women's 53kg event.
The women's golf action will also start with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar representing India.
Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 7. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here.
India's Paris Olympics Schedule For August 7
|TIME
|SPORT
|EVENT
|ATHLETES
|11:00 AM
|Athletics
|Marathon race walk mixed relay final
|Priyanka and Suraj Panwar
|12:30 PM
|Golf
|Women's individual stroke play Round 1
|Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
|1:30 PM
|Table Tennis
|Women's team quarter-final
|Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath
|1:35 PM
|Athletics
|Men's high jimp qualification
|Sarvesh Anil Khushare
|1:45 PM
|Athletics
|Women's 100m hurdles Round 1
|Jyothi Yarraji
|1:55 PM
|Athletics
|Women's javelin throw qualification
|Annu Rani
|3:00 PM Onwards
|Wrestling
|Women's 53kg freestyle Rd of 16
|Antim Panghal
|4:20 PM Onwards
|Wrestling
|Women's 53kg freestyle quarter-final
|Antim Panghal
|10:25 PM Onwards
|Wrestling
|Women's 53kg freestyle semi-final
|Antim Panghal
|10:45 PM
|Athletics
|Men's triple jump qualification
|Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel
|11:00 PM
|Weightlifting
|Women's 49kg
|Mirabai Chanu
|12:30 AM
|Wrestling
|Women's 60kg freestlye final
|Vinesh Phogat
|1:13 AM
|Athletics
|3000m men's steeplechase final
|Avinash Sable
August 7 Medal Events
Artistic swimming: Acrobatic team
Athletics: Men's 400 m
Athletics: Men's 3000 m steeplechase
Athletics: Men's discus throw
Athletics: Women's pole vault
Athletics: Mixed marathon walk relay
Boxing: Men's 63.5 kg
Boxing: Men's 80 kg
Cycling: Men's team pursuit
Cycling: Women's team pursuit
Sailing: Mixed 470
Sailing: Nacra 17
Skateboarding: Men's park
Sport climbing: Women's speed
Taekwondo: Men's 58 kg
Taekwondo: Women's 49 kg
Weightlifting: Men's 61 kg
Weightlifting: Women's 49 kg
Wrestling: Greco-Roman 77 kg
Wrestling: Greco-Roman 97 kg
Wrestling: Women's freestyle 50 kg
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?
Indian sports fans in India can catch the live action from the 2024 Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.