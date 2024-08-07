Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, August 7 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 7. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

Vinesh Phogat-Paris Olympics-Wrestling
India's Vinesh Phogat, right, celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman compete during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
info_icon

India is set to make a big leap in the Paris Olympics medals tally today as Vinesh Phogat will take the mat with an eye on creating history. While all eyes will be on Phogat, there are other medal events awaiting Indian athletes as well. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu, will be in action in the women's 49kg weightlifting event. Chanu does not have form on her side, but India would hope she will continue from where she left off in Paris.

The women's table tennis team, who just made history by qualifying into quarterfinals, will play their last eight match today against Germany.

India's Vinesh Vinesh, left, celebrates after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Paris Olympics: Mahavir Phogat Shares What His Tips Were To Vinesh's Team To Defeat The Unbeaten Yui Susaki

BY PTI

In Athletics, Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable and Annu Rani will be on the field among others.

While Vignesh will be in the final of the women's 50kg competition, another medal hope begins her campaign today. Antim Panghal will be on the mat representing India in the women's 53kg event.

The women's golf action will also start with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar representing India.

Aditi Ashok - X/@aditigolf
Golf At Paris Olympics Preview: Aditi Ashok Eyes Redemption; Diksha Dagar In Fray Too

BY PTI

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 7. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here.

India's Paris Olympics Schedule For August 7

TIME SPORT EVENT ATHLETES
11:00 AM Athletics Marathon race walk mixed relay final Priyanka and Suraj Panwar
12:30 PM Golf Women's individual stroke play Round 1 Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
1:30 PM Table Tennis Women's team quarter-final Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath
1:35 PM Athletics Men's high jimp qualification Sarvesh Anil Khushare
1:45 PM Athletics Women's 100m hurdles Round 1 Jyothi Yarraji
1:55 PM Athletics Women's javelin throw qualification Annu Rani
3:00 PM Onwards Wrestling Women's 53kg freestyle Rd of 16 Antim Panghal
4:20 PM Onwards Wrestling Women's 53kg freestyle quarter-final Antim Panghal
10:25 PM Onwards Wrestling Women's 53kg freestyle semi-final Antim Panghal
10:45 PM Athletics Men's triple jump qualification Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel
11:00 PM Weightlifting Women's 49kg Mirabai Chanu
12:30 AM Wrestling Women's 60kg freestlye final Vinesh Phogat
1:13 AM Athletics 3000m men's steeplechase final Avinash Sable

August 7 Medal Events

Artistic swimming: Acrobatic team

Athletics: Men's 400 m

Athletics: Men's 3000 m steeplechase

Athletics: Men's discus throw

Athletics: Women's pole vault

Athletics: Mixed marathon walk relay

Boxing: Men's 63.5 kg

Boxing: Men's 80 kg

Cycling: Men's team pursuit

Cycling: Women's team pursuit

Sailing: Mixed 470

Sailing: Nacra 17

Skateboarding: Men's park

Sport climbing: Women's speed

Taekwondo: Men's 58 kg

Taekwondo: Women's 49 kg

Weightlifting: Men's 61 kg

Weightlifting: Women's 49 kg

Wrestling: Greco-Roman 77 kg

Wrestling: Greco-Roman 97 kg

Wrestling: Women's freestyle 50 kg

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

Indian sports fans in India can catch the live action from the 2024 Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.

