Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Equestrian Anush Agarwalla Pips Shruti Vora, To Represent Country In Dressage Event

Asian Games medallist Anush Agarwalla will represent the country in the dressage event of the Paris Olympics after pipping close contender Shruti Vora on better average, the Equestrian Federation of India

SAI
Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla (left) Photo: SAI
info_icon

Asian Games medallist Anush Agarwalla will represent the country in the dressage event of the Paris Olympics after pipping close contender Shruti Vora on better average, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) said on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

Agarwalla, who bagged gold in team dressage and bronze in individual dressage events at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, was picked ahead of Vora after a careful evaluation of the recent performances of the two contenders.

It will be India's first ever entry at the dressage event of the Olympics as largely riders in past editions competed in eventing categories only.

Agarwalla (with his horse Sir Caramello Old) has been consistent since the qualification period began last year and achieved Minimum Eligibility Requirement four times, while veteran Vora earned the required two MERs this month.

When an average was taken out of the contenders in the assessment, Agarwalla emerged winner. He had an average score of 67.695 per cent which was better than Vora's 67.163 per cent.

As per the criteria set by EFI, a rider-horse combination is required to achieve a minimum of 67 per cent twice between January 1, 2023 and June 24, 2024 to be eligible for the Paris Games qualification.

According to EFI selection criteria, if more than one athlete is eligible then the athlete with the highest average in Grand Prix out of the best four events in the past one year shall be chosen to participate.

Vora (with horse Magnanimous) had earned her second MER of the year with her second-place finish at the Brno Grand Prix in Czech Republic, where she scored 68.174 in the dressage event, there by becoming eligible for Olympic qualification.

Vora had earned her first MER early this month when she became the first Indian rider to win a three-star Grand Prix event Dressage World Cup, held in Lipica, Sloevania with 67.761.

Her other two GP performances had scores of 66.543 per cent and 66.174 per cent which were below MER level.

Agarwalla achieved MERs four times -- 67.936 per cent (Wiesbaden, May 2024), 68.261 per cent (December 2023 in Mechelen), 67.152 per cent (December 2023 in Frankfurt), and 67.804 per cent (October 2023 in Wroclaw).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs
  2. Why Vasundhara Raje's Remark On 'Era Of Loyalty' Created Ripples In BJP
  3. Telangana School Holiday: ABVP Calls For State-Wide School Bandh On June 26 | Here's Why
  4. Engineer-Turned-Rapper, YouTuber From Ayodhya, Becomes A Robber In Delhi | What's The Case
  5. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Now At 59; NHRC Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu Govt, DGP | Latest Updates
Entertainment News
  1. Why Scarlett Johansson Wanted To Join ‘Jurassic World’ Franchise For 10 Years
  2. Kareena Kapoor's Wish For Sis Karisma Kapoor On Her 50th B'day: 'Lots Of Coffee, Aperols, Chic Bags, Chinese food'
  3. Raghav Juyal Opens Up On His Transformation Into ‘Ruthless, Menacing’ Fani
  4. Jeremy Renner Admits He Doesn't Have The 'Energy' For Challenging Roles
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Oozes Love In Pictures With Zaheer Iqbal From Reception Night; She Calls It 'Divine Intervention'
Sports News
  1. SL-W Vs WI-W, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Match
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Equestrian Anush Agarwalla Pips Shruti Vora, To Represent Country In Dressage Event
  4. Belgium Vs Ukraine, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
  5. Copa America 2024: Vinicius Junior Calls For Patience As Brazil Improvements Acknowledged
World News
  1. Are Tourists Disappearing In Greece Due To Extreme Heat?
  2. Watch: “I Think He’s A Pig” NFL Analyst Mark Schlereth Calls Out Bill Belichick's Relationship With A 23-Year-Old
  3. UN To Suspend Aid Operations In Gaza Unless Israel Provides Better Protection For Workers
  4. Kenyan Parliament, City Hall Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Dead | Details
  5. 'Not A Great Canadian': Indian-Origin MP Slams Canada's Moment Of Silence For Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs