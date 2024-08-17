Other Sports

On This Day: 20 Years Ago, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Wins Olympic Silver Medal In Athens - Watch

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has made a remarkable impact on the Indian sporting culture. From an army officer to an Olympic medallist, Rathore's story is one of resilience, discipline, and unwavering belief

rajyavardhan singh rathore X
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore with his Athens Olympics silver medal in 2004. Photo: X | Akash Deshpande
Two decades ago, on this very day, India witnessed a moment of unparalleled pride and inspiration when Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore clinched the country's first individual Olympic silver medal at the 2004 Athens Games. His remarkable performance in the Men's Double Trap event marked a turning point in Indian sports. (Medal Tally | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

August 17, 2004, is etched in the annals of Indian sports history as a day when the impossible became possible. Competing against the world's best shooters, Rathore displayed immense skill, focus, and mental resilience.

The Men’s Double Trap event was a test of precision, with each participant required to shoot 150 targets in the qualification round. Rathore’s consistent performance earned him a place in the final, where he hit 44 out of 50 targets, securing the silver medal with a total score of 179.

Though Ahmed Al-Maktoum of the UAE claimed the gold with a score of 189, and Wang Zheng of China took the bronze with 178, it was Rathore’s silver that resonated most powerfully with the Indian public.

Rathore's Olympic silver was more than just a medal; it was a catalyst that ignited a revolution in Indian shooting. His success became a beacon of hope and inspiration, encouraging young athletes across the country to take up shooting with renewed vigour. The seeds of his triumph bore fruit in subsequent years, leading to a string of successes for India on the Olympic stage.

null - null
Introducing Transparency In Sports Bodies Is A Continuous Affair: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

BY Qaiser Mohammad Ali

In 2008, Abhinav Bindra, inspired by Rathore's achievement, won India’s first individual Olympic gold medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event at the Beijing Games. The momentum continued at the 2012 London Olympics, where Gagan Narang won bronze in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle, and Vijay Kumar secured a silver in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol.

At the recently concluded Paris Olympics, Indian shooters once again showcased their prowess, winning three bronze medals. Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian to claim multiple medals in a single Olympics, securing two bronze medals in pistol shooting. Swapnil Kusale added to the tally with a bronze in the 50m Rifle Three Positions, while Sarabjot Singh, alongside Bhaker, clinched bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has made a remarkable impact on the Indian sporting culture. From an army officer to an Olympic medallist, Rathore's story is one of resilience, discipline, and unwavering belief. We salute his journey today, we celebrate that historic achievement today!

