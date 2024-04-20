Other Sports

New Orleans Pelicans Seal NBA Play-Off Spot; 'We Deserve It,' Says Larry Nance Jr

Victory also saw New Orleans Pelicans, who were without Zion Williamson due to a hamstring injury, beat the Sacramento Kings for the sixth time this NBA campaign, and they will now face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs

Advertisement

The Pelicans have clinched a playoff spot.
info_icon

The New Orleans Pelicans are wholly deserving of their place in the playoffs, so says Larry Nance Jr. (More Basketball News)

After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the week, New Orleans clinched the Western Conference's No.8 seed on Friday by overcoming the Sacramento Kings 105-98.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points while Jonas Valanciunas added 19 with 12 rebounds.

Victory also saw the Pelicans, who were without Zion Williamson due to a hamstring injury, beat the Kings for the sixth time this campaign, and they will now face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs.

"We deserve it," Pelicans forward Nance Jr. said.

Advertisement

"That's how we felt coming into this game, and that's how we felt going into the last game. You don't win 49 games by accident; that doesn't happen.

"You don't just slip and do that in a historic conference. We're a really good team, and we deserve to be here. We showed that tonight, and we're proud to be going to Oklahoma."

Ingram, meanwhile, was on top form having recently returned from injury.

"It's been one my healthiest seasons, and I was out for three weeks just watching and just trying to stay disciplined," Ingram said.

"It's hard just trying to stay disciplined, trying to stay locked in knowing I wanted to be out on the floor. I was losing some of my conditioning a little bit and just trying to stay ready.

Advertisement

"That was three weeks that passed, and I was just coming in and trying to play 30 minutes after all that and be locked in. I was, of course, hard on myself because I didn't think it mattered that I just came off the knee injury. Those first two games didn't go how I wanted to go, but I just wanted to give it all tonight and trust my teammates, trust my stuff, and we ended up winning.

"I thought I could control the game. I thought I controlled the game the first quarter, the second quarter. And I knew that it was about time for us to go on a run."

Of the Pelicans' playoff hopes, he added: "This was the goal at the beginning of the year.

"Throughout it, we had some injuries. We had different things happen. But we had another opportunity today, and we came in and everybody contributed."

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
      2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
      3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
      4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
      5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
      6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
      7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
      8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final