Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra's Mother Cheers Silver, Honors PAK's Arshad Nadeem’s Gold: "He Is Our Child Too"

Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Paris Games with a season's best throw of 89.45m after Arshad Nadeem pulled off an Olympic record-breaking effort of 92.97m on Thursday night

arshad-nadeem-paris-olympics-javelin-throw-ap-photo
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, poses for a photo after wining gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
info_icon

Elated for her son's silver medal, Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi also expressed happiness for Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who broke the Olympic record to beat the Indian defending champion in Paris, saying that the latter is also like her "child". (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Paris Games with a season's best throw of 89.45m after Nadeem pulled off an Olympic record-breaking effort of 92.97m on Thursday night.

With the silver win, Chopra became only the third Indian and the first in track-and-field to win back-to-back individual Olympic medals.

"We are very happy with the silver, the one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child....all are athletes, all work hard," Saroj told PTI Videos in Khandra, Panipat, where the family is based.

"We are very happy with the silver, the one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child....all are athletes, all work hard," Saroj told PTI Videos in Khandra, Panipat, where the family is based.

"Nadeem is also good, he plays well, there is no difference between Neeraj and Nadeem. We got gold and silver there is no difference for us," she added in the interview given on Thursday night.

Both Chopra nd Nadeem are good friends off the field despite being rivals on it.

'Churma' awaits Neeraj on homecoming

Chopra's fondness for "desi khana" is well-documented and his family is planning to welcome the two-time Olympic medallist with his favourite dish "Churma"

Neeraj Chopra celebrates after securing the silver medal at the men's javelin throw event of Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday (August 8). - AP
Paris Olympics: PM Narendra Modi Sings Neeraj Chopra Praises After Historic Javelin Silver

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"He did really well. We will welcome him with churma which is his favourite. I am delighted, people are lighting firecrackers, we are making ladoos," Saroj added.

Chopra's performance is creditable also because of the highly-competitive field in which as many as seven athletes went beyond the 86m mark.

"We are very happy. He produced his season's best. All were near 88-89m so competition was very tough. It's not about winning a gold or silver, but about winning a medal, and he did his best," Chopra's aunt Kamlesh said.

Chopra is one of India's most decorated athletes, having won the gold at every tournament including the Olympics, World Championships, Diamond League, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

"After Tokyo there was no medal left except for silver, that was also needed so he got it," Kamlesh said.

She said that the family had an inkling that Chopra was unlikely to win a gold after Nadeem's monstrous throw.

"After Nadeem's throw (92.97m) we had a feeling (that he will win gold) but he is also our son, we are happy with him.

"He's also Asia's son. We don't differentiate between Nadeem and Neeraj. Both have got gold and silver and we are very happy," she added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  2. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  3. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
  4. Leeds United, EFL Championship Preview: The Whites And Wayne Rooney Out For Redemption
  5. Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Aaron Anselmino Transfer From Boca Juniors
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  2. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  3. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
  5. Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolhapur: Auditorium Built By Shahu Maharaj In 1915 Gutted In Major Fire
  2. Chief Justice Announces Supreme Court Hackathon, Says AI Will Be Used To Streamline Functioning
  3. Wayanad Landslides: People Bid Farewell To Indian Army Soldiers, Canines Who Helped In Rescue Ops | WATCH
  4. 'If You Help Our Enemy...': What Bangladesh's BNP Told India On Sheikh Hasina's Stay
  5. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
Entertainment News
  1. 'Old Money' Song Out: Salman Khan-AP Dhillon's Track Is High On Action And Drama; Don't Miss Sanjay Dutt's Cameo
  2. 'Chandu Champion' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Kartik Aaryan Starrer
  3. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Prepare For Arrival Of Their Baby By Curating Gift Boxes For Family And Friends? Here's What We Know
  4. Imran Khan Opens Up About Using Steroids To Meet Bollywood's Pressure To Look 'Masculine'
  5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Post After Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Gets Engaged To Sobhita Dhulipala
US News
  1. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  4. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Bus Crashes Into A Pillar Of Overpass In Turkey, Killing 9 People And Injuring 26 Others
  2. Proposed Iraq Bill Lowering Girls' Marriage Age To 9 To Save Them From 'Immoral Relations' Sparks Outrage
  3. Middle East Tensions: US Warns Iran Of ‘Serious Risk’ If It Attacks Israel; Mediators Push Gaza Ceasefire
  4. Photos: Anti-Racism Protesters Rally Against Far-Right Groups In UK Amid Riots
  5. 'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Post After Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Gets Engaged To Sobhita Dhulipala
  3. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  5. 'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
  6. Key ISIS Pune Module Operative Rizwan Ali Arrested In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day: Police
  7. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Prepare For Arrival Of Their Baby By Curating Gift Boxes For Family And Friends? Here's What We Know
  8. India Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI