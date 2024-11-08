NBA: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey Out for Multiple Weeks With Right Hamstring Injury

The struggling Philadelphia 76ers will be without Tyrese Maxey for multiple weeks after the All-Star point guard sustained a right hamstring injury in Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. (More Basketball News)
Maxey left prior to the fourth quarter Wednesday before Philadelphia fell to 1-6 on the season with a 110-98 loss in Los Angeles.
Maxey entered Wednesday with averages of 30.2 points and 4.3 assists in Philadelphia's first six games.
Selected 21st overall by the 76ers in the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey was the 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player and a first-time All-Star last season, when he averaged career highs of 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 70 games.
Philadelphia is also without former NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who has yet to play this season due to left knee management and a three-game, league-imposed suspension for shoving a member of the media that will need to be served once healthy.
Paul George, though, did make his 76ers debut Monday after Philadelphia signed the nine-time All-Star in the offseason.
George sat out the team’s first five games after injuring his knee during the preseason.