Other Sports

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey Out for Multiple Weeks With Right Hamstring Injury

Maxey entered Wednesday with averages of 30.2 points and 4.3 assists in Philadelphia's first six games

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey
Tyrese Maxey.
info_icon

The struggling Philadelphia 76ers will be without Tyrese Maxey for multiple weeks after the All-Star point guard sustained a right hamstring injury in Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. (More Basketball News)

Maxey left prior to the fourth quarter Wednesday before Philadelphia fell to 1-6 on the season with a 110-98 loss in Los Angeles.

Maxey entered Wednesday with averages of 30.2 points and 4.3 assists in Philadelphia's first six games.

Selected 21st overall by the 76ers in the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey was the 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player and a first-time All-Star last season, when he averaged career highs of 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 70 games.

Philadelphia is also without former NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who has yet to play this season due to left knee management and a three-game, league-imposed suspension for shoving a member of the media that will need to be served once healthy.

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry - null
NBA: Steph Curry Downplays Warriors' 7-1 Record After Beating Celtics, Says 'Haven't Done Anything Yet'

BY Stats Perform

Paul George, though, did make his 76ers debut Monday after Philadelphia signed the nine-time All-Star in the offseason.

George sat out the team’s first five games after injuring his knee during the preseason.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WBBL: Harmanpreet Kaur-Sophie Devine's 'Dead-Ball' Controversy Video Goes Viral - Watch
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ T20I On TV And Online
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group D Day 2: Chandigarh Claim First-Innings Lead Against Delhi
  4. ICC Pitch Ratings: Chennai Deemed 'Very Good', Kanpur Outfield 'Unsatisfactory'
  5. Virat Kohli Announces Association With New Management Firm Sporting Beyond
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Blues Look To Bounce Back After Season's First Defeat
  2. NBA: Paul George Faces Mixed Reaction On Return To Los Angeles Clippers – Surprising Boos Included
  3. Women's Nations League: England Handed World Cup Final Reunion With Spain
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Germany Names Stefan Ortega In Surprise Maiden Call-Up – Check Full Squad
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Harwood-Bellis, Lewis Hall Earn England Call-Ups – Check Full Squad
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  5. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Row: SC Refuses To Transfer Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Trial Outside West Bengal
  2. Ban On Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses Overturned By Delhi High Court
  3. Canada Bans Australian Channel Hours After Jaishankar's Presser; 'Looks Strange', India Reacts
  4. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  5. BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
World News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival