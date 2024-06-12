NBA: Basketball Hall Of Famer, Jerry West, Dies At 86

Jerry West, a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee as a professional player, Olympian and executive and the inspiration behind the NBA's iconic logo, died Wednesday at the age of 86. (More Basketball News)
The Los Angeles Clippers announced West's death in a statement. The basketball legend had been with the team as a board member and consultant since 2017.
"Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away this morning at the age of 86," the Clippers said Wednesday. "His wife, Karen, was by his side."