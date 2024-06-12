Other Sports

NBA: Basketball Hall Of Famer, Jerry West, Dies At 86

The Los Angeles Clippers announced West's death in a statement. The basketball legend had been with the team as a board member and consultant since 2017

Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West attends a Los Angeles Clippers game on April 20, 2023.
info_icon

Jerry West, a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee as a professional player, Olympian and executive and the inspiration behind the NBA's iconic logo, died Wednesday at the age of 86. (More Basketball News)

The Los Angeles Clippers announced West's death in a statement. The basketball legend had been with the team as a board member and consultant since 2017.

"Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away this morning at the age of 86," the Clippers said Wednesday. "His wife, Karen, was by his side."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Arunachal; Majhi's 1st Cabinet Meet
  2. NEET Paper Leak Row: 63 Cases Of Use Of Unfair Means, But Sanctity Not Compromised, Says NTA
  3. Deep Dive | Ep 10 | Why BJP Lost in the Land of Ram Mandir?
  4. Heatwave Likely To Continue In Parts Of Himachal For Two To Three Days: Met Office
  5. Kathua: Terrorists Used Pakistan-Made Items; Went Door-To-Door Seeking Water Before Launching Attack
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Prediction Day 1: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Likely To Earn THIS Much On Its Opening Day
  2. Kevin Spacey Owes Millions In Legal Fees, But He Insists He Has No Money
  3. Khyaati Keswani In Villainous Roles: 'More Nuanced, With Grey Shades'
  4. Kriti Kharbanda Marks 15 Years In Cinema, Shares Heartfelt Message, Unheard Story
  5. Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha Seek Lord Shiva's Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath
Sports News
  1. Sumit Nagal Wins Thriller Against Alessandro Giannessi To Enter Perugia Challenger Quarters
  2. India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: IND Shake Up USA With Shape, Seam & Spice
  3. Industrialist Murari Lal Lohia Becomes East Bengal President, Aims To Make It 'Best In Asia'
  4. India Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep Singh Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes 1st IND Bowler To Pick Up A Wicket Off The First Ball - Watch
  5. India Vs USA, T20 World Cup: What Captains Rohit Sharma And Aaron Jones Said At Toss
World News
  1. Aliens Might Be Living Among Us 'Disguised As Humans', Harvard Researchers Claim In New Study
  2. 'Some Workable, Some Not': Antony Blinken On 'Numerous' Changes Requested By Hamas In US' Ceasefire Plan
  3. Kuwait: Several Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Launches Helpline No; Modi Holds High-Level Meet
  4. Slovakia Plans To Boost Politicians' Protection After Assassination Attempt On Populist Premier
  5. Pause, Listen, Respond: How To Spot Stress Before It Takes Over
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Arunachal; Majhi's 1st Cabinet Meet
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka