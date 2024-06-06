Other Sports

NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel Handed Powerlifter Sandeep Kaur 10-Year Ban

Kaur had returned to competition in August last year after serving a four-year ban for her first doping offence and she finished third in the 69kg open category in the National Senior Women’s Powerlifting Championships in Kashipur, Uttarakhand

Sandeep Kaur ban X @sports_tak
Sandeep Kaur received eight years ban for her second doping offence -- the first being in 2019 (tested positive for Stanozolol) -- and an additional two years after her sample was found to contain multiple banned substances. Photo: X/ @sports_tak
info_icon

The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA has suspended powerlifter Sandeep Kaur for 10 years, one of the longest ban periods handed by the committee, for her second doping offence as well as for using multiple prohibited drugs which constituted aggravating circumstances. (More Sports News)

The 31-year-old Punjab powerlifter received eight years ban for her second doping offence -- the first being in 2019 (tested positive for Stanozolol) -- and an additional two years after her sample was found to contain multiple banned substances.

Kaur had returned to competition in August last year after serving a four-year ban for her first doping offence and she finished third in the 69kg open category in the National Senior Women’s Powerlifting Championships in Kashipur, Uttarakhand.

However, her urine sample taken during the championships tested positive for Norandrosterone, Metandienone and Mephentermine.

After hearing the parties, the ADDP held that the athlete had failed to explain how the substance entered her body.

"It's difficult to hold that ADRV (anti-doping rules violation) was not intentional," the ADDP said in the order.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), through its counsel, urged the panel that the aggravating circumstances be considered in the present case because the athlete used multiple prohibited substances and the period of ineligibility may be increased by up to two years under the rules.

The ADDP accepted NADA's submission and held that the "athlete is liable for sanctions under Article 10.9 read with 10.4 and liable for the period of ineligibility of 10 years."

Bajrang Punia after failing to bag a Paris Olympics ticket. - PTI
Bajrang Punia's Suspension Revoked Until Further Notice From NADA

BY PTI

The panel, however, ruled that the athlete's period of suspension will begin on September 6, 2023, which is the date of provisional suspension.

In another important decision, wushu player Avnish Giri was handed a four-year ban for taking part in a competition while still serving a ban. He was banned from August 8, 2023, under Article 10.14.1 of the NADA Rules, 2021, which bars an athlete who has been declared ineligible or is subject to a provisional suspension from participation in any competition.

Neha V, a part of Kerala's 4x100m relay silver-winning team at the 2023 Goa National Games, has also been handed a four-year ban from December 6, 2023, onwards, for failing a dope test.

Meanwhile, the NADA added at least 40 athletes to its earlier list of athletes serving provisional suspensions, with track and field athletes and wrestlers making up the maximum number.

