Other Sports

Munich World Cup 2024: NRAI Announces 23-Member Team

The top three shooters recently seen in action during the Olympic Selection Trials are part of the squad. India will participate in all the 10 Olympic events

X | NRAI
Indian Shooters in action on second final of the day- the women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions OST T3 in Olympic Selection Trials. Photo: X | NRAI
info_icon

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Munich, to be held from May 31 to June 8. (More Sports News)

The top three shooters recently seen in action during the Olympic Selection Trials are part of the squad. India will participate in all the 10 Olympic events.

Speaking before the departure of the squad, NRAI senior vice president Kalikesh Narayan Sing Deo, said, "Some shooters had some obvious queries about the programme, given it is in the lead up to the Olympics, but we had a word with all them and convinced them of the importance of shooting at the Munich World Cup and camp in France thereafter."

Sonam Maskar competing in her first ISSF World Cup finished second in the women’s 10m air rifle in Cairo on January 28, Sunday - X/@official_NRAI
ISSF World Cup: India’s Sonam Maskar Clinches Silver In Women’s 10m Air Rifle

BY PTI

The team, after competing at Munich World Cup, will proceed to a camp in France before heading back for a two-week break at home.

They will then assemble for a camp in Bhopal, before departing for the Olympic Games in Paris.

