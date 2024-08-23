Other Sports

Mumbai Half Marathon To Have 20,000 Participants, Sachin Tendulkar To Flag-Off Race

The 5K will have over 5,000 runners while the 3K race will have more than 3,000

Mumbai-Marathon-Representative-File-Image
Representative Image: The Mumbai marathon is a World Athletics elite label road race. Photo: File
info_icon

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the Mumbai Half Marathon to be held here on Sunday with around 20,000 participants set to take part including more than 6,000 women. (More Sports News)

Tendulkar will flag off key races of the event from 5:00am in the morning here at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

The 10K race will see the maximum participation with over 8,000 registrations while the 21K half-marathon will witness a field of 4,000 runners, including some elite athletes from Maharashtra and elsewhere.

The 5K will have over 5,000 runners while the 3K race will have more than 3,000.

The race will also feature 1,500 runners from the Indian Navy while the organisers informed that there has been a 31 per cent hike in numbers of female participants this year.

“We aim to promote running as a fitness avenue, bringing this vision to life. It's heartening to see a significant increase in registrations for the Mumbai half-marathon this year,” Tendulkar said in a release.

