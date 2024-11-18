Other Sports

PKL 11: Telugu Titans Humble Table-Toppers Haryana Steelers In Pro Kabaddi

Vijay Malik (8 points), raider Ashish Narwal, who completed a 'Super 10', and Shankar Gadai (5) and Sagar Sethpal (5) made useful contributions for the winners

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pro-Kabaddi-Season-11-PKL-X-Photo
PKL 11: Telugu Titans defeated Haryana Steelers. Photo: X/ProKabaddi
info_icon

Telugu Titans, despite missing their charismatic captain Pawan Sehrawat due to an injury, stunned table-toppers Haryana Steelers 49-27 in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Monday. (More Sports News)

Vijay Malik (8 points), raider Ashish Narwal, who completed a 'Super 10', and Shankar Gadai (5) and Sagar Sethpal (5) made useful contributions for the winners.

The Titans romped to an early lead as they dominated the Steelers in the early exchanges. In the absence of Sehrawat, Narwal took charge of the raiding department, while a combined defensive performance inflicted an early 'all out' on the Haryana Steelers. The Steelers were trailing by six points 10 minutes into the game.

Pink Panthers in action against Paltan in PKL 11. - Pro Kabaddi League
PKL 11: Haryana Steelers Battle Past Steely Tamil Thalaivas In Pro Kabaddi

BY PTI

An 'all out' soon followed as the Titans extended their lead to 23-11 at the end of 20 minutes. With Vijay Malik taking charge of the game, a third 'all out' followed.

With Haryana Steelers trailing by 15 points and just 10 minutes remaining on the clock, it was an uphill task for the table-toppers.

Narwal completed a well-earned 'Super 10' while Sagar completed his 'High 5' as the Titans won the match with ease.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Big Names Missing From The Player Pool
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami Included In Bengal's 22-Member Squad For SMAT
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Credits Ashwin As A Key Influence Since 2011-12 Faceoffs
  4. PCB Appoints Aaqib Javed Interim White-Ball Head Coach Until ICC Champions Trophy
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Germany's Focus On Developing For 2026 World Cup, Says Julian Nagelsmann
  2. Harry Kane Determined To Continue For England Beyond FIFA 2026 World Cup
  3. USWNT's Kristie Mewis Is Expecting First Baby With Australia, Chelsea Women's Star-Fiancee Sam Kerr
  4. IND Vs MAS, International Friendly Highlights: Blue Tigers Held To 1-1 Draw Against Harimau Malaya, Remain Winless In 2024
  5. Manchester United Transfer Update: Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres Brushes Off Rumours
Tennis News
  1. Great Britain Vs Slovakia Live Streaming, Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2
  2. ATP Finals: Eight Titles, Two Grand Slams, 70 Match Wins - Jannik Sinner's Spectacular Year 2024
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Retiring Rafael Nadal Staving Off Emotions Until Spain Campaign Is Over
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  5. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Stubble Burning Crisis And Delhi’s Air Emergency
  2. 'Global South Most Adversely Impacted', Says PM Modi In First G20 Address
  3. 'GRAP IV Not To Be Removed Without Court Permission': SC Raps Delhi Govt, Orders Online Classes For 10th & 12th
  4. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  5. Day In Pics: November 18, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  4. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  5. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
US News
  1. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  2. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  3. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  4. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  5. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
World News
  1. Canadian PM Trudeau Admits His Govt Made 'Mistakes' In Immigration Policy
  2. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Record Death Sentences? 101 Foreigners Executed In 2024
  5. Australia: Radio Host Alan Jones Charged With 24 Sexual Offences Committed Over Two Decades
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I: Stoinis Powers AUS To Thrash PAK By 7 Wickets And Claim Series 3-0
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens