Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Star Centre, On Track To Return This Week

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup this week for the first time since sustaining a left knee injury that required surgery in early February, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. (More Basketball News)
Embiid last played on Jan. 30 and underwent surgery on Feb. 6. He averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.76 blocks in 34 games before getting injured.
Embiid’s return will be a welcome sight for the 76ers, who currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
Philadelphia is 26-8 this season with Embiid in the lineup and 14-27 when playing without the seven-time All-Star.
The 76ers are in action four times this week. They host the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday before a three-game road trip that features matchups with the Miami Heat on Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.