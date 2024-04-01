Others

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Star Centre, On Track To Return This Week

Joel Embiid last played on January 30 and underwent surgery on February 6. He averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.76 blocks in 34 games before getting injured

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Joel Embiid has been sidelined by a meniscus injury in his left knee.
info_icon

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup this week for the first time since sustaining a left knee injury that required surgery in early February, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. (More Basketball News)

Embiid last played on Jan. 30 and underwent surgery on Feb. 6. He averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.76 blocks in 34 games before getting injured.

Embiid’s return will be a welcome sight for the 76ers, who currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia is 26-8 this season with Embiid in the lineup and 14-27 when playing without the seven-time All-Star.

Advertisement

The 76ers are in action four times this week. They host the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday before a three-game road trip that features matchups with the Miami Heat on Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
      2. Sports World LIVE: Mirabai Chanu Qualifies For Olympics; Mumbai City FC Inch Closer To ISL League Shield
      3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
      4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
      5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
      6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
      7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
      8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Brought To Tihar Jail; ED Says He Named Atishi During Questioning