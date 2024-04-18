Other Sports

ITTF World Cup: Manika Batra And Sreeja Akula Make Group Stage Exits

World no. 39 Sreeja Akula lost 1-3 (4-11 4-11 15-13 2-11) to reigning Olympic champion and world no. 4 Meng of China and finished second in Group 4 in the ITTF World Cup

Manika Batra made an exit after losing to Manyu of China Photo: X/Manika Batra
Star Indian table tennis player Manika Batra and her compatriot Sreeja Akula exited in the second-round group stage after losing against China's Wang Manyu and defending champion Chen Meng respectively at the ITTF World Cup in Galaxy Arena in Macau on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

World no. 39 Sreeja lost 1-3 (4-11 4-11 15-13 2-11) to reigning Olympic champion and world no. 4 Meng of China and finished second in Group 4.

Manika also made an exit finishing second after losing 0-4 (6-11 4-11 9-11 4-11) against world no. 2 Manyu of China.

Both the Indian players had earlier won their respective first-round group stage matches on Tuesday.

G Sathiyan and Manika Batra (L) - X/Media_SAI
There are sixteen groups in each of the men's and women's singles competition.

Group stage matches consists of four games, with the ratio of wins and losses determining the final rankings that will further help them to book a berth for the knockout rounds.

