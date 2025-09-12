Ryder Cup: Scottie Scheffler's Joint-Record Run Of Sub-70 Scores Ends, J.J. Spaun Calls It 'Goofy'

Scheffler is one of 10 players from the United States' team to participate in the Procore Championship at Napa this week, as they gear up for a home tournament at Bethpage.

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Scottie Schefflers Joint-Record Run Of Sub-70 Scores Ends, J.J. Spaun Calls It Goofy Napa
Scottie Scheffler pictured during his first round at Napa
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • World number 1 Scottie Scheffler's joint-record streak of sub-70 scores end on Thursday

  • Scheffler is one of 10 players from the United States' team to participate in the Procore Championship at Napa this week

  • He has not finished lower than eighth at any event since March, said afterwards: "I think it was a pretty frustrating day overall.

Scottie Scheffler's Ryder Cup team-mates have no concerns over his form, despite the world number one seeing his joint-record streak of sub-70 scores end on Thursday.

Scheffler is one of 10 players from the United States' team to participate in the Procore Championship at Napa this week, as they gear up for a home tournament at Bethpage.

Russell Henley shot a first-round 65, putting him two shots behind the leader, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes. U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun carded a 67, but none of the other eight USA players managed below 70.

That included Scheffler, who was forced to settle for a two-under-par round after a wild tee shot on the 18th hole.

Before this event, he had recorded 21 successive scores of 70 or under starting at the Travelers Championship in June, matching Patrick Cantlay for the longest such streak in the modern era.

Scheffler, who has not finished lower than eighth at any event since March, said afterwards: "I think it was a pretty frustrating day overall.

Related Content
Related Content

"I felt like I did some things well out there, I just wasn't quite getting the reward."

Spaun shrugged off Scheffler's disappointing day, saying: "This is his first go around here. It's very goofy.

"I don't think I liked this place the first couple of times I came here, but you learn how to play it, you learn where to miss. 

"The greens, especially in the afternoon, are not great. He just barely missed a few putts. That would have kept his streak going. He'll be fine."

The Ryder Cup begins on September 26, with the USA looking to make it six successive home winners. Europe earned the last away win in the event, triumphing by a single point at Medinah in 2012. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill: India’s Test Skipper Names His Biggest Idols, Moment He Thought Cricket Was It

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Opposes IND Vs PAK Match, Calls For Improved Relations First

  3. Rajat Patidar Stars With 112-Ball Century In Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Against South Zone

  4. India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup: The Mystery Behind Why Arch-Rivals Have Never Met In Final

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Begins Mind Games, Brands Mohammad Nawaz No. 1 Spinner

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  3. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. Assam Student Protest Over ST Status Sparks Police Crackdown, CM Orders Probe

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. Sanjay Singh Jumps Srinagar Guesthouse Gate, Farooq Abdullah Blocked

  5. Israeli Minister Smotrich’s Recent Visit To India Raises Questions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  2. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

  5. Twenty-Four Years Since 9/11: How The Twin Tower Attacks Reshaped America And The World

Latest Stories

  1. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  2. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  3. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  4. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  5. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  6. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar

  7. New York Yankees Vs Detroit Tigers: US Prez Trump Attends Game Under Tight Security

  8. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal