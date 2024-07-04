Ireland Rugby Union Tour Of South Africa 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Timing - All You Need To Know

Rugby world champions South Africa are all set to host Ireland in what promises to be one of the most highly anticipated clashes in the world of rugby. (More Sports News)
The Springboks and Ireland are two giants in world of rugby and expect sparks to fly when these two heavyweights meet.
When Is South Africa vs Ireland, Rugby Two-Test Series To Be Played?
The South Africa vs Ireland, Rugby Two-Test Series will be played on July 6 and July 13.
What Are The Venues For The South Africa vs Ireland, Rugby Two-Test Series?
The first Test takes place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria.
The second Test will be played at Kings Park, Durban.
What Time Will The South Africa vs Ireland, Rugby Two-Test Series Start?
The South Africa vs Ireland, Rugby Two-Test Series will start around 8:30 PM IST.
Where To Watch South Africa vs Ireland, Rugby Two-Test Series In India?
Unfortunately, there won't be any telecast or live streaming of the same in India.
Squads:
South Africa squad:
Forwards: Phepsi Buthelezi, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (capt), Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese.
Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Wilie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Grant Williams.
Ireland squad:
Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu, Oli Jager, Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Peter O'Mahony (capt), Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier.
Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O'Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).