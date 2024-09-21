Other Sports

India's Chess Olympiad Trophy Missing For One Month, AICF Files Police Complaint

A senior AICF official said that a "contingency plan is in place" and that "a replacement trophy" has already been ordered for the current edition

india team won bronze in chess olympiad 2022 X the bridge
Indian team won bronze medal in the Chess Olympiad 2022. Photo: X | The Bridge
info_icon

An "embarrassed" All India Chess Federation (AICF) has filed a police complaint after a Chess Olympiad trophy its team won in the last edition of the tournament at home went missing from its office, forcing the sports body to arrange for a replica of the prized possession and tender an apology. (More Sports News)

It is a rolling trophy, and the incident came at a time when the Indian men's team was closing in on the gold medal in the ongoing 45th edition of the Olympiad in Budapest.

AICF sources confirmed that the Gaprindashvili Trophy, given to the team with the best overall performance across open and women's divisions, has gone missing.

India was the last holder of the trophy, having won it in Chennai in 2022.

AICF vice-president Anil Kumar Raizada told PTI that the trophy has been missing for over a month and it came after the International Chess Federation (FIDE) had asked for the trophy to be brought to Budapest.

"After we received a request from FIDE for the trophy to be brought, we were unable to trace it for over 30 days. As a result, we have filed an official police complaint, and an investigation will follow," he said.

A senior AICF official said that a "contingency plan is in place" and that "a replacement trophy" has already been ordered for the current edition.

"Yes, we tried to look for it all around following FIDE's request. However, we have been unable to locate it so far. It is indeed an embarrassing situation, and these things require utter responsibility," the senior official stated on the condition of anonymity.

"For now, a replacement trophy has been ordered. It won't be as unique as the original, but still, it will be close to the original one. We apologise for the mess."

The current edition of the Olympiad got underway on September 10 and is set to conclude on September 23.

A total of 197 teams representing 195 national federations are presently competing in the event.

For India, the open team consists of Arjun Erigaisi, Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Harikrishna Pentala.

As for the women, the side includes Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Ranji Team: Sarandeep Singh Appointed As Coach, Gursharan Singh Chief Selector
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  3. Transformation Of Chennai Pitch: From Spin Favourite To Pacer's Paradise
  4. Tanzania Vs Mali Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 3
  5. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match
Football News
  1. SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Sumit Sharma's Header Helps India Beat Bangladesh 1-0
  2. Juventus Vs Napoli: Thiago Motta Not Focused On Antonio Conte Reunion Ahead Of Key Clash
  3. Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MSC Vs FCG On TV And Online
  4. PFC Vs OFC, ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC Beat Odisha FC Despite Ravi Kumar's Late Goal
  5. Real Madrid Vs Espanyol: Carlo Ancelotti Says Winning Is More Important Than Performances
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  2. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
  3. Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details
  4. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  5. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting Rapidly; Can It Collapse In 200 Years? | Scientists Concerned
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah's Top Commander Amongst 8 Dead In Israel's Targeted Attack, 59 Injured | Latest Developments
  3. Central Europe's Floods
  4. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  5. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps