India At Under-17 World Championships: Four Women Wrestlers Enter Finals

Aditi Kumari, Neha, Pulkit and Mansi Lather all put themselves in title contention at the Under-17 World Championships. Sainath Pardi and Ronak had earlier bagged bronze medals

All four Indian women wrestlers who took the mat on Wednesday entered the U-17 World Championships finals. Photo: File photo
Putting up a dominant show, all four Indian women wrestlers in action, including Aditi Kumari, Neha and Pulkit, got themselves in title contention at the Under-17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday. (More Wrestling News)

Aditi Kumari put up an impressive show against Ukraine's Karolina Shperyk (10-0) and Marriem Mohamed Abdelaal (4-2) to set up the 43kg semifinal against Aleksandra Berezovskaia.

She carried forward her terrific run with a 8-2 win in the semifinals to set up the 43kg final with Maria Louiza Gkika from Greece.

In 57kg, Neha made it to the semifinals without losing a point. She pinned Greek rival Mairi Mani and then won by technical superiority against Georgia's Miranda Kapanadze.

Up next for her was Kazakhstan's Anna Stratan and she won 8-4 to move to the final where he will face Japan's So Tsuitsui.

In 65kg, Pulkit dominated China's Ling Cai for 'win by fall' and followed that up with a commanding 9-0 victory against Juliana Catanzaro. She then blanked Egypt's Maram Ibrahim Aly 3-0 to seal her place in the gold-medal bout.

She will face Daria Frolova on Thursday.

Mansi Lather made the 73kg final by conceding just two points as she beat Lotta Englich (11-0), Piper Meredith Fowler (6-0), and Khrystyna Demchuk (12-2, by fall) en route to the final, where she will meet Hanna Pirskaya.

In the GR bronze medal play-off, Ronak, ranked two in the world, comfortably disposed of the challenge of Turkey's Emrullah Capkan 6-1 to claim India's first medal from the championship on Tuesday night.

He had lost to eventual silver medallist Zoltan Czako of Hungary in the semi-final. The gold was won by Ukraine's Ivan Yankovskyi, who beat Czako by technical superiority.

Sainath Pardhi added to India's tally by beating Kazakhstan's Mussan Yerassyl in the 51kg bronze play-off after winning his repechage round.

