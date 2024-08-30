Other Sports

India At Paris Paralympics 2024: Ace Para-Archer Rakesh Kumar Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

Asian Para Games silver medallist Rakesh, who was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Paralympics, started strongly, hitting one perfect 10 in the first end to take a three-point lead

rakesh kumar para archer paris paralympics 2024 X
Para-archer Rakesh Kumar at Paris Paralympics 2024. Photo: X | @SportsArena1234
info_icon

Seasoned archer Rakesh Kumar began his campaign with an easy 136-131 win over Senegal's Aliou Drame to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the compound men's open category at the Paralympics in Paris on Friday. (More Sports News)

Fifth-seeded Rakesh will face Indonesia's Ken Swagumilang (no. 12 seed) for a place in the quarterfinals.

Asian Para Games silver medallist Rakesh, who was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Paralympics, started strongly, hitting one perfect 10 in the first end to take a three-point lead.

Aliou took the second end with a one-point win but Rakesh still held his lead and extended it by five points in the third end, shooting two 10s.

Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. - AP/Felix Scheyer
Paris Paralympics: Indian Mixed Compound Archery Team Creates World Record

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Indian went on to establish a six-point lead, winning the fourth end.

Aliou took the final end of three arrows dropping just one point, but Rakesh's healthy lead ensured his last-16 berth.

Another Indian, Shyam Sunder Swami, who got the 15th seed in the qualification round, will begin his campaign against Comsan Singpirom of Thailand later in the day.

