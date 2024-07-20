Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Ronjan Sodhi Discusses Room For Improvement In Shooter's Preparation

A record number of shooters have qualified for the Paris Games with the previous best being 15 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, raising expectations that India would break the jinx of going without a medal in the sport in the last two editions of the quadrennial showpiece

Indian Shooter Olympic selection trials X NRAI
Indian Shooters at Olympic selection trials. Photo: X | NRAI
info_icon

Asian Games gold-medallist marksman Ronjan Sodhi on Friday said the Indian shooting contingent's preparations for Paris Olympics could have been planned in a better way and demanded more say for sportspersons in the running of the national federation. (More Sports News)

The Olympian double-trap shooter said the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) was late in announcing the 21-member contingent for Paris, adding that he still has high hopes from the jumbo squad.

A record number of shooters have qualified for the Paris Games with the previous best being 15 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, raising expectations that India would break the jinx of going without a medal in the sport in the last two editions of the quadrennial showpiece.

Asked if the preparations and the timing of announcement of the squad was ideal, the Khel Ratna awardee said, "I speak my mind. I don't think so. It (timing) could have been better. It's too late... two months before the games you (NRAI) are announcing the team?

"I would say you have to give six months to a year to give the athletes to kind of even register that person is going (to the Olympics). People are struggling to find their kit. So, things could have been better," opined the shotgun shooter, who won gold at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, on the sidelines of a panel discussion on India's preparations for Paris Olympics here.

While several shooting powerhouses in Europe and other part of the world announced their contingents in March-April, the NRAI announced the contingent after a series of four selection trials in two batches in mid-June, resulting in a lot of anxiety among shooters who had difficulty planning their preparations and foreign exposure trips.

"I think they (NRAI) must have thought about something, whether having trials at the last moment or whatever, whether there was a selection policy which was in order. I would say, there should be more sportspersons when it comes to selection matters in the whole (NRAI) panel," said the veteran marksman, who was ranked No.1 at his peak and won back-to-back World Cup Final gold medals in 2010 and 2011.

Neeraj Chopra had thrown javelin for a distance of 87.58 m to win gold at for Tokyo Olympics. - File
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Neeraj Chopra's 'Present-Focused Mind' Poised For Another Javelin Gold

BY PTI

He said that in order to make things more sportsperson-friendly, there should be more athletes running the sports federations in the country.

"Bring in more sportsperson into the federations. I am not saying all sportspersons can run the federations, but you have to have a mix. There are people who are looking after the administration; they are also needed. But, just having politicians in the federations... there should be more sportspersons as well," he added.

"I also told the sports minister about this and the senior sports officials as well. There is the need to involve more sportspersons in federations."

Ronjan hoped the shooting contingent would come up with a strong showing in Paris, though he did not put a number on the medals they could win.

"If you see, 21 shooters have qualified, which is the biggest (Indian) shooting contingent ever. I hope that they do well but shooting is one sport nobody can predict.

"I was world No.2 going into the (2012 London) Olympics and didn't win a medal. So let's keep our fingers crossed. They've (Indian shooters for Paris) trained well, they have a very good team of coaches and physiotherapists.

"They are in the best hands, so I hope they'll do well. But we cannot predict how many medals and who are going to win," he added.

"Everybody in the shooting contingent is capable of winning a medal. In 2012 London Olympics, nobody thought Vijay Kumar (silver in rapid-fire pistol) is going to win a medal. Ok Gagan (Narang) fine, I understand.

"Nobody knew rifle shooter Joydeep (Karmakar) is going to finish fourth at the London Olympics... so we cannot predict anything but I wish all the very best to the team."

The champion former shooter, however, said that the contingent, comprising mostly of first-timers and youngsters, would enter the shooting ranges in Paris with a lot of confidence.

"They are fearless, that's an advantage (with youngsters), they are the underdogs, nobody knows them. If I ask the names of the 21 shooters going to Paris, nobody would know most of their names.

"So it's a good thing. They have done well on the international stage, won medals in various competitions. So they know the environment very well," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate To Join India As Assistant Coaches - Report
  2. MLC 2024: Freedom Too Hot To Handle For Super Kings In Dallas
  3. Scotland Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Hosts Aim First Victory In Tri-Series
  4. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: WI Seek Advantage As Hosts Look For Early Wickets
  5. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Sania Mirza Marriage Rumors: What Did The Pacer Say?
Football News
  1. AIFF To Pick India's Next Head Coach Based On Result-Bringing Abilities
  2. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  3. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  4. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  5. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Will Create Division': Chirag Backs Caste Census, But Says Data Should Not Be Made Public
  2. India News LIVE: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi To Visit Jammu Today Amid Rising Terror Attacks
  3. Mumbai: Woman Dies, 3 Injured As Building Crumbles Amid Heavy Rains, Normal Life Paralysed
  4. Watch: 1 Student Injured After Classroom Wall Collapses In Vadodara School
  5. Microsoft Global Outage: Aviation Minister Confirms Airline Systems Working Normally; Pending Issues To Be Resolved Today | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  2. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
  3. Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know
  4. Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Being One Of The Highest-Paid Actresses In Bollywood, Says She Chooses Films Based On Roles
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate
US News
  1. Disneyland Workers Forced To Sleep In Cars Due To Low Wages
  2. Global CrowdStrike Outage Disrupts Surgeries, Summer Travel Worldwide
  3. Sunbed Squatters Beware! Greece Enforces Stricter Beach Rules With Drones
  4. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  5. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
World News
  1. Disneyland Workers Forced To Sleep In Cars Due To Low Wages
  2. Global CrowdStrike Outage Disrupts Surgeries, Summer Travel Worldwide
  3. 11 Die After Bridge Collapses In China's Shaanxi; 30 Others Injured
  4. Sunbed Squatters Beware! Greece Enforces Stricter Beach Rules With Drones
  5. Trump Pledges To End Ukraine-Russia War During Call With Zelenskyy
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Action On Swedish Clay; India Beat Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup Opener
  7. India News LIVE: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi To Visit Jammu Today Amid Rising Terror Attacks
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate