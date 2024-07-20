India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Ronjan Sodhi Discusses Room For Improvement In Shooter's Preparation

"I think they (NRAI) must have thought about something, whether having trials at the last moment or whatever, whether there was a selection policy which was in order. I would say, there should be more sportspersons when it comes to selection matters in the whole (NRAI) panel," said the veteran marksman, who was ranked No.1 at his peak and won back-to-back World Cup Final gold medals in 2010 and 2011.