Harvinder Singh: Paralympics Gold Medalist Ready To Take On Able-Bodied Archery

What truly defines a person’s ability? For Harvinder Singh, a Paralympic champion, the answer lies beyond physical limitations. When he takes aim with his bow, his skill shines through, whether or not he has a disability. (More Sports news)
Despite impairments affecting both his feet, Harvinder's skills and the results of years of practice are on par with any able-bodied archer. This has fueled his ambition as the Haryana para athlete now aims to compete in the able-bodied category.
Harvinder won the gold at Para Games recurve open shooting over the 70 metre distance which is the same as the able-bodied hitting the bulls eyes. There was no distinction in his performance—he used the same arrows, bow, match format, and target.
Now speaking of the Open category mix, it is where some challenges lie for the history maker. There will be men with no physical limitations, and then there will be Harvinder with difficulties related to prolonged standing. However, he doesn’t see this as a major obstacle. After all, they say if you can dream it, you can achieve it. And Harvinder firmly believes that with determination and passion, anything is possible.
“I’m aware that there are exceptional archers in India amongst the able-bodied and for 12 years since I started shooting, I’ve seen how good they are. But I would like to try out in able- bodied events, knowing I can produce 10s at decisive moments. Obviously, the technique doesn’t work everytime or I’d have never lost! But I have the confidence to pull off 10s in big competitions with a medal on the line,” Harvinder said to the Indian Express.
When Harvinder says he can do it, he means it. He had already taken the first step to work on his very grey area by buying himself an electric scooter. This will avoid him to walk 70 meters and collect the arrows during practise. “My restriction is that I can’t lift weights, walk for too long without getting tired, run for fitness, and have balance issues in both legs, so I need stronger recovery techniques after standing for 2-3 hours,” Harvinder says.
The para archer confidently noted that in a 3-arrow set, he can consistently hit a 10 on the final arrow. “On the whole, amongst Indians in both para and Olympics, that last arrow is where we fall short. But I can hit 10, I trust my technique and confidence," said Harvinder.
The 33-year-old Indian archer, bagged a bronze at Tokyo Paralympics—the first Paralympic medal in archery for India. And yet again, in Paris, he made history. By defeating Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25), he became the first-ever gold medalist in the sport from India at the Games. That day, he won five back-to-back matches, showing no signs of fatigue or nerves along the way.
Along with glory in archery, Harvinder is pursuing a Ph.D. in Economics. His inspiring journey began at just one and a half years old when he contracted dengue fever. The necessary recovery injections had side effects that later resulted in the loss of function in his legs.
Yet, Harvinder has always defied the odds. Watching the London Paralympics in 2012 ignited a dream within him, a vision that he has tirelessly worked toward over the past 12 years in proving that dreams can become reality.