Other Sports

Former Indian Polo Player Harinder Singh Sodhi Passes Away At 86

Harinder was the manager of the Indian equestrian team during the 1980 Moscow Olympics

Polo representative image
Polo representative image File Photo
Leading former Indian polo player and Arjuna Awardee Harinder Singh Sodhi, who during his peak achieved a handicap of plus-five, has died due to age-related illnesses. (More Sports News)

He was 86 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Popular in polo circles as 'Billy' Sodhi, he died here late on Saturday.

Sodhi played polo alongside the likes of Hanut Singh, Sawai Man Singh (Maharaja of Jaipur) and later with his son Bhawani Singh.

His younger brother, renowned polo player Ravinder Singh Sodhi, is also an Arjuna Award recipient.

Harinder was the manager of the Indian equestrian team during the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

