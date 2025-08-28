Diamond League Finals 2025 Javelin Throw LIVE: Neeraj Chopra Faces Weber, Peters In Zurich Challenge

File photo of Neeraj Chopra celebrating win at the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. | Photo: Neeraj Chopra Classic

Welcome to the live coverage of the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Finals 2025 in Zurich on Thursday, 28 August 2025. India’s Neeraj Chopra will be one of the seven participants in the event, and the double Olympic medallist will face a tough challenge from Kenya’s Julius Yego, Germany’s Julian Weber, and Grenada’s Anderson Peters, among others. After a successful performance in the NC Classic 2025, Chopra will aim for another 90m+ throw in tonight’s event. Follow the live updates from the Diamond League Finals 2025 Javelin Throw event right here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Aug 2025, 09:59:19 pm IST Diamond League Finals 2025 Javelin Throw LIVE: Players List Simon Weiland (Switzerland): SB - 79.33m, PB - 79.44m Andrian Mardare (Moldova): SB - 82.38m, PB - 86.66m Julius Yego (Kenya): SB - 84.51m, PB - 92.72m Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago): SB - 86.30m, PB - 90.16m Anderson Peters (Grenada): SB - 85.64m, PB - 93.07m Julian Weber (Germany): SB - 91.06m, PB - 91.06m Neeraj Chopra (India): SB - 90.23m, PB - 90.23m