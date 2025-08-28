Diamond League Finals 2025 Javelin Throw LIVE: Neeraj Chopra Faces Weber, Peters In Zurich Challenge

Diamond League Finals 2025 Javelin Throw LIVE: Players List
Simon Weiland (Switzerland): SB - 79.33m, PB - 79.44m
Andrian Mardare (Moldova): SB - 82.38m, PB - 86.66m
Julius Yego (Kenya): SB - 84.51m, PB - 92.72m
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago): SB - 86.30m, PB - 90.16m
Anderson Peters (Grenada): SB - 85.64m, PB - 93.07m
Julian Weber (Germany): SB - 91.06m, PB - 91.06m
Neeraj Chopra (India): SB - 90.23m, PB - 90.23m
Diamond League Finals 2025 Javelin Throw LIVE: Welcome!
Welcome to all the athletics fans tuning in to the start of our live blog for the men’s javelin throw event in the Diamond League Finals 2025 in Zurich. Neeraj Chopra is in action tonight, scheduled to start at 7:45 PM local time (11:15 PM IST), so stay tuned for pre-event updates.