The veteran archer from India Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur, are all set to participate in the event to further consolidate their position in archery during the women's individual 1/8 eliminations on Saturday, August 3, at the Esplanade des Invalides. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
India's archers have turned in a mixed bag of performances so far, some near-misses in events like the mixed team, and quite a few disappointing showings. Despite these odds, the team remains resolved to break India's Olympic archery medal drought.
Kumari has rediscovered her top form at the Paris Olympics. The Indian archer has advanced to the round of 16 in the women's individual event after securing back-to-back victories. Her journey to the next round was far from easy, as she needed a shoot-off to edge past Estonia's Reena Parnat in the round of 64.
Meanwhile, Kaur, who was India's best archer in the women's team event, continued to impress with victories over Indonesiá's Syifa Kamal Nurafifah 7-3 before decimating Poland's Wioleta Myszor 6-0 in the Round of 32.
Who are their opponents?
Deepika Kumari Vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany)
Bhajan Kaur Vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia)
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: Archery
When to watch Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur in action in the Archery Women's Individual Round of 16 at the Paris Olympics 2024?
Both Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will be in action in the Archery Women's Individual Round of 16 at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, August 3 at the Esplanade des Invalides.
Deepika Kumari will be in action at 1:52pm IST.
Bhajan Kaur will be in action at 2:05pm IST.
Where to watch Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur in action in the Archery Women's Individual Round of 16 at the Paris Olympics 2024?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.