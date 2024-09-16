Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2026 Set To Be Hosted In Glasgow - Report

The Scottish capital of Glasgow is set to be announced as the host city of a "scaled down" Commonwealth Games in 2026, a year after Australian state Victoria pulled out due to ballooning costs, according to reports

Commonwealth-Games-Federation-File
The Commonwealth Games Federation flag Photo: File
info_icon

The Scottish capital of Glasgow is set to be announced as the host city of a "scaled down" Commonwealth Games in 2026, a year after Australian state Victoria pulled out due to ballooning costs, according to reports. (More Sports News)

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were to be held in multiple cities across Victoria but the Australian state made a shock announcement in July 2023 that it has pulled out of the multi-sport event citing a steep rise in projected expenditure.

The withdrawal, which led to the Victorian government paying 380 million Australian dollar (around USD 256 million) compensation to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), dealt a major blow on an event that has lost relevance in recent years.

But it is learnt that the Australian authorities have promised "a multi-million pound investment" -- reported to be nearly 5 million Australia dollar -- to help finalise Glasgow's offer to rescue the multi-sport event.

"Glasgow, which hosted the games in 2014, is now close to confirming a scaled down event featuring fewer sports," the BBC reported.

"The Scottish government is on the verge of agreeing a deal for Glasgow to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026."

Glasgow, which hosted the 2014 edition of the CWG on a shoe-string budget -- 575.6 million pound (around USD 760 million) -- with 70 per cent of the event venues already existing in the city, offered to host the 2026 edition in April.

This time also, the Glasgow organisers will utilise the existing venues and accommodation options with an estimated cost of 130 to 150 million pound (USD 170 million approximately), as per their proposal.

The Scottish and United Kingdom governments had refused to use any public money towards the rescue bid, which was being largely bankrolled by a 100 million pound (around USD 130 million) supplement from the CGF.

The Australian financial help is tipped to be used to help cover extra policing and security costs.

UK government Health Secretary Neil Gray said that the 2026 Commonwealth Games would be different from when Glasgow previously hosted the event.

"Reputationally, my worry and the government's worry has always been that there is going to be a comparison with the incredibly successful 2014 games, which by any stretch of the imagination both in terms of the performances, the spectacle that it was and the legacy, were going to be hard to match," Gray said in the BBC report.

"But I'm hopeful that if we are able to recognise that if we are to go ahead, this is a different games, this is a smaller event.

"Fewer sports across fewer sites but with good collaboration we could see something coming forward that is still positive for Glasgow and for Scotland."

He said discussions were ongoing to make sure "there is no financial risks to the government."

The UK government last week assured the Scottish counterpart that no public money would be required to stage the Games.

After Victoria government pulled out of the 2026 CWG, a number of other cities in Australia and around the world also turned down hosting the competition before the Glasgow rescue offer became public.

Commending Australia's multi-million-pound investment offer, CGF President Chris Jenkins said his organisation fully endorsed the innovative, cost-effective sustainable concept Scotland has developed for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

"... unreservedly believes that Scotland and the CGS team, with its significant experience in, and successful global reputation for organising major sports events, is more than able to deliver a world-class event in such a short period of time," Jenkins said in a CGF statement.

"On the basis that the Games are fully-funded and responsibly budgeted, with further support now pledged from international partners, we look forward to working with the Scottish Government to fully realise the benefits of a new, innovative Games in one of the Commonwealth's most valued and experienced sporting cities."

He said the past blueprint for multi-sports events will have to change in order to become more sustainable for the future.

"In utilising existing sporting, transport and accommodation infrastructure ... forward-thinking, sustainable, and attractive proposition is something we are hugely passionate about as it will allow more countries to host these Games in the future. We believe our new Games model will lead the way for others to follow.

"The model for these Games is different but innovative ... Glasgow 2026 would be the first step in the Commonwealth Sport Movement's journey to reset and reframe the Commonwealth Games as a co-created, flexible, and sustainable model that inspires athletes, and excites Hosts and International Federations."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, Head-To-Head Record Of IND Vs BAN
  2. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: NEP Choose To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Toss Update: Fatima Sana & Co Field First In Multan
  4. ENG Vs AUS: Oz Name U-19 WC Star Beardman In Their Reserve Squad For ODI Series
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 1st ODI On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: MSC 0-0 NEUFC With 15 Minutes Left On The Clock
  2. Manchester City's 115 Charges: Meme Fest Hits The Internet - All You Need To Know
  3. Champions League: Real Handed Injury Boosts Ahead Of UCL Opener Against Stuttgart
  4. Dani Olmo Injury: Barcelona Winger Out For Five Weeks With Hamstring Issue
  5. Atletico Madrid Revitalized By 'Conor Gallagher, Julian Alvarez' Signings, Says Diego Simeone
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Who Is Wang Caiyu? The Great Wall Of China At Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  2. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Beat South Korea In Semis; China Deny IND Vs PAK Final
  4. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  5. China Make First-ever Asian Champions Trophy Final After Thrilling Shoot-out Win Over Pakistan

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 16, 2024
  2. Manipur Lifts Week-Long Internet Ban, Schools To Reopen From Sept 17
  3. Kerala Man Who Died After Returning From Bengaluru Had Nipah; High-Risk Contacts Isolated
  4. One Nation, One Election: What Did The Kovind Committee Recommend?
  5. Bengal CS Allows Stenographers For CM Mamata And Protesting Doctors' Meeting
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
  2. Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc
  3. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
  4. Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise
  5. Explosion In Germany's Cologne Sparks ‘Major’ Police Operation
Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win
  2. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  3. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  7. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs