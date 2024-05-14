Other Sports

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Rule Out Donovan Mitchell For Game 4

The Cavs ruled Mitchell out about an hour before tip-off due to a left calf strain

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without star guard Donovan Mitchell for Game 4 of their second-round play-off series against the Boston Celtics on Monday. (More Basketball News)

The Cavs ruled Mitchell out about an hour before tip-off due to a left calf strain.

Cleveland also ruled out center Jarrett Allen, who will miss his seventh straight game with a rib injury.

The Cavaliers are facing a 2-1 series deficit to the NBA-best Celtics. In Cleveland’s Game 2 win, Mitchell contributed 29 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Mitchell, who sustained his calf injury late in Saturday’s Game 3 loss, is averaging 29.6 points this post-season, including a combined 89 points in Games 6 and 7 of the Cavs’ first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

Earlier in the day, backcourt mate Darius Garland told reporters that it would be important for others to attack if Mitchell were sidelined.

“Just be aggressive,” Garland said. “Play as a team, keep the ball moving and trust each other. We have a lot of guys that are super confident in themselves, so we'll need them to be super confident tonight and make the extra pass and play as a team and pull us together.”

