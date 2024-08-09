Other Sports

Breaking At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India

A new sport calls for new rules at the Olympic level. And while breaking, commonly referred to as breakdancing, has been around for decades, it’s still new to the world of Olympic judging Here are the live streaming and other details

Breaking, Paris Olympics 2024, AP Photo
Breaking will be making its debut at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: AP.
After making it's mark at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in Argentina back in 2018, breaking will finally make its Olympic Games debut in Paris. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

A list of 32 B-Boys and B-Girls will lock horns for the inaugural title at La Concorde on August 9 and 10, respectively. The breaking event will have four rounds of competition, that too in a single day and will go on for five hours.

There will be round-robin of four groups followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Popular names in the mix include world champion Victor, former world champion Phil Wizard and Asian champion Shigekix.

Amongst women, Japan's Ami and Ayumi will be in contention whereas world champion Nicka and 671 of China will look to take the top spot.

Here is a breakdown of the five criteria on which judges will evaluate breakers at the breakdancing Olympics 2024

Technique

Maintaining physiological control while focusing on athleticism, form and spatial awareness.

Vocabulary

The range of moves that display variation and the quantity of moves, ideally with minimal repetition.

Execution

The ability to land and perform moves smoothly, without falls or slips and while maintaining consistency and flow.

Musicality

The ability to stay on beat, syncing movements to the rhythm of the music.

Originality

The capacity for improvisation, creativity and maintaining spontaneity with style and personality.

When Is The Breaking Event To Be Held At The Paris Olympics 2024?

The Breaking event is scheduled to start on August 9, Friday and will conclude on August 11, Sunday.

What Time Will The Breaking Event Begin At The Paris Olympics 2024?

The Breaking event will start with the pre-qualifiers at 7:30pm IST on August 9, Friday.

(With AP inputs)

