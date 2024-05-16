Boxing Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen, Three Other Indian Women Qualify For Finals

Nikhat Zareen, the reigning world champion, entered the women’s 52kg final at the Elorda Cup 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday through a sensational 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Myrzakul in the semi-final. (More Sports News)
Apart from Nikhat, Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) also made their ways into the finals comfortably.
Just like Nikhat, Minakshi and Manisha also put up dominating displays in their semi-final bouts to grab 5-0 unanimous victories against Kazakh boxers Gulnaz Buribayeva and Tangatar Assem respectively.
Anamika, the fourth women to qualify for the final, was adjudged victorious after her Kazakh opponent Gulnar Turapbay was disqualified for excessive holding. Turapbay was disqualified after three warnings.
In the women's 63kg Sonu suffered defeat in the semifinal and had to settle for a bronze. She fought hard but eventually lost with a 2-3 scorelinne to Uzbekistan's Zieda Yarasheva.
Manju Bomboriya meanwhile faced a crushing defeat in the 66kg category losing 0-5 to China’s Liu Yang.
Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg) will play their semi-finals later today.
Four Indian male pugilists Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg) will play their semi-final bouts on Friday.
The finals will be played on Saturday.