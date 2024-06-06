It's time for the clash of the titans in the NBA 2023-24 finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks! On the night of June 6, Thursday the Boston TD gardens will witness the Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the two fomridable teams who have battled fiercely to reach this stage. (More Basketball News)
In this NBA finals, the stakes are really high for the Boston Celtics. It is the only chance for them to reclaim the championship glory they didnt experience since 2008 and break the record for the most titles in the League's history. They currently are tied with Los Angeles Lakers with 17 titles.
What a wonderful campaign it has been! On one hand, the Boston Celtics securing 64-18 wins in the regular season won the heart of million fans, and reignited hopes. And on the other hand, the Mavericks, seeded fith with 50-32 regular season wins, embarked on a remarkable journey knocking out the third seed Minneapolis Timberwolves, the top seeds seeds Oklahoma City Thunder and the fourth seed LA Clippers.
However, unfortuantely a curse seems to linger the Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks -- a curse that prevented any fifth seeded team to ever win the NBA Finals in history. Despite this daunting statistics the Mavericks are gearing up set fire in their first finals in 13 years. They won their maiden and only trophy back in 2011 triumphing over the Miami Heat.
Boston Celtics Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA Finals Schedule
June 7, Friday:
Game 1, Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics
Time – 6:00 AM IST
Venue - Boston TD Garden
June 10, Monday:
Game 2, Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics
Time - 5: 30 AM IST
Venue - Boston TD Garden
June 13, Thursday:
Game 3, Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks
Time - 6:00 AM IST
Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas
June 15, Saturday:
Game 4, Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks
Time – 6: 00 AM IST
Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas
(The following games will take place only if needed)
June 18, Tuesday:
Game 5, Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics
Time – 6:00 AM IST
Venue - Boston TD Garden
June 21, Friday:
Game 6, Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks –
Time - 6: 00 AM IST
Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas
June 24, Monday:
Game 7, Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics
Time – 5:30 AM IST
Venue - Boston TD Garden
Where to watch Boston Celtics Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA Finals?
The Boston Celtics Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA Finals games will be availabe to telecast live on Sports 18 channel. And to live stream online, the NBA finals will be available on the Jio Cinema App and website in India.