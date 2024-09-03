Other Sports

Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Shooter Finishes Fifth

Avani Lekhara finished fifth in the women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final at the Paris Paralympics. Follow the highlights right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
3 September 2024
3 September 2024
Avani Lekhara at the Paralympics Screengrab | Paris Paralympics
Welcome to the highlights of the women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final at the Paris Paralympics where Avani Lekhara finished fifth. Despite a tough final, she has had a campaign to remember at the French capital .She was also a bronze medallist in the Tokyo edition of the same event.
LIVE UPDATES

Avani Lekhara Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final Highlights

Welcome to the highlights of the women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final at the Paris Paralympics where Avani Lekhara finished in fifth place.

Paris Paralympics: Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final LIVE

The list of shooters who have qualified for the final with their scores

Anna Benson (SWE) - 1175

Veronika Vadovicova (SVK) - 1169

Zhang Cuiping (CHN) - 1167

Iryna Shchetnik (UKR) - 1165

Lee Yunri (KOR) - 1164

Natascha Hiltrop (GER) - 1160

Avani Lekhara (IND) - 1159

Natalie Smith (AUS) - 1156

Paris Paralympics: Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final LIVE

We're almost there as the shooters get some practise shots before the mega event. There will be five shots in each of the three positions -kneeling, prone, and standing before elimination starts.

Paris Paralympics: Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final LIVE

Avani Lekhara starts off slow with 10.2 and a 9.4, and is placed fifth after two shots. She’s got a bit of catching up to do, but there’s time to recover.

Paris Paralympics: Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final LIVE

And that’s what she was looking for! A 10.7 and a 10.9, and she’s back on track. Avani follows it up with a 9.9, and she’s on level terms with three shooters on 51.1.

Paris Paralympics: Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final LIVE

Avani’s had another poor start, and she falls to fifth. She then hits a 10.2 at the end of the second of five in kneeling, and remains in fifth with a total of 100. She will need to come back with a bang in the remaining set.

Paris Paralympics: Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final LIVE

And Avani does! After she jumped to first, she sees a bit of lapse in concentration and is second after the kneeling shots with a tally of 150.9 points.

Paris Paralympics: Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final

The prone position of the event is underway, and Avani fires 10.1, 10.0, 9.9, 10.8 and 9.8. She now slips to third position with a score of 201.5.

Paris Paralympics: Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final

The Indian shooter's second series of five comes with 9.8, 10.1, 10.6, 9.1 and a 10.4, and that sees her fall to sixth spot with one series of five left in the prone stage before the last standing position.

Paris Paralympics: Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final

Avani Lekhara fires 10.1, 9.8, 10.6, 9.4 and a 10.2 in the last series of the prone position. Not good enough to make the medal positions as she’s sixth with the standing to go. Can she deliver under pressure?

Paris Paralympics: Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final

Avani starts the standing round with 10.3, 10.0, 10.2, but a 8.3 sees her stay sixth with a total of 350.3 points. One more round to go before elimination.

Paris Paralympics: Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final

Avani Lekhara closes out the standing series with 10.3 and a 10.6 that sees her jump to fifth as things stand with a tally of 400.7 points.

Paris Paralympics: Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final

Avani gets off to a strong note as she looks to delay the inevitable, but looks like the campaign is over as she comes up with 9.3 as Benson hits 9.9. 

Paris Paralympics: Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final

Well, it was not meant to be for Avani Lekhara in the women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final, but what a campaign she’s had at the Paralympics in Paris. One that would make her certainly proud!

And That's Us For Now!

Thank you so much for joining our coverage of the women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final. Until the next one, thank you and take care!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh
  4. Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule, H2H Records
  5. World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
Football News
  1. Steve Parish 'Astounded' By Lack Of Interest In Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
  2. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics
  4. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  5. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
Tennis News
  1. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 04, 2024
  2. From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires
  3. Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism
  4. Manipur: The Heavy Burden Of Ethnic Riots On Women And Children
  5. Heroes Or Villains? Dubious Roles For Manipur's 'Mothers' And Assam Rifles in Sexual Violence Cases
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  2. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  3. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  4. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
  5. North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Sangaldan; Rallies To Take Place To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs