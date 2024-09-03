Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Shooter Finishes Fifth

Avani Lekhara Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final Highlights
Welcome to the highlights of the women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final at the Paris Paralympics where Avani Lekhara finished in fifth place.
The list of shooters who have qualified for the final with their scores
Anna Benson (SWE) - 1175
Veronika Vadovicova (SVK) - 1169
Zhang Cuiping (CHN) - 1167
Iryna Shchetnik (UKR) - 1165
Lee Yunri (KOR) - 1164
Natascha Hiltrop (GER) - 1160
Avani Lekhara (IND) - 1159
Natalie Smith (AUS) - 1156
We're almost there as the shooters get some practise shots before the mega event. There will be five shots in each of the three positions -kneeling, prone, and standing before elimination starts.
Avani Lekhara starts off slow with 10.2 and a 9.4, and is placed fifth after two shots. She’s got a bit of catching up to do, but there’s time to recover.
And that’s what she was looking for! A 10.7 and a 10.9, and she’s back on track. Avani follows it up with a 9.9, and she’s on level terms with three shooters on 51.1.
Avani’s had another poor start, and she falls to fifth. She then hits a 10.2 at the end of the second of five in kneeling, and remains in fifth with a total of 100. She will need to come back with a bang in the remaining set.
And Avani does! After she jumped to first, she sees a bit of lapse in concentration and is second after the kneeling shots with a tally of 150.9 points.
The prone position of the event is underway, and Avani fires 10.1, 10.0, 9.9, 10.8 and 9.8. She now slips to third position with a score of 201.5.
The Indian shooter's second series of five comes with 9.8, 10.1, 10.6, 9.1 and a 10.4, and that sees her fall to sixth spot with one series of five left in the prone stage before the last standing position.
Avani Lekhara fires 10.1, 9.8, 10.6, 9.4 and a 10.2 in the last series of the prone position. Not good enough to make the medal positions as she’s sixth with the standing to go. Can she deliver under pressure?
Avani starts the standing round with 10.3, 10.0, 10.2, but a 8.3 sees her stay sixth with a total of 350.3 points. One more round to go before elimination.
Avani Lekhara closes out the standing series with 10.3 and a 10.6 that sees her jump to fifth as things stand with a tally of 400.7 points.
Avani gets off to a strong note as she looks to delay the inevitable, but looks like the campaign is over as she comes up with 9.3 as Benson hits 9.9.
Well, it was not meant to be for Avani Lekhara in the women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final, but what a campaign she’s had at the Paralympics in Paris. One that would make her certainly proud!
