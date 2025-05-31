Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Final Day Highlights: Sachin Yadav Takes Javelin Silver; India Finish Second - Check Medal Tally

Javelin thrower Sachin Yadav in action. Instagram/@sachin_javelin_

Here are the highlights of Day 5 at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, South Korea. India finished the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, South Korea, on Saturday with 24 medals — eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze. The day began with the Men’s Javelin Throw Final where India’s Sachin Yadav took silver and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem clinched gold. Catch the highlights of the fifth and final day of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, right here

31 May 2025, 07:22:51 am IST Asian Athletics Championships Day 5 LIVE Updates: India's Medals So Far Gold Medals Gulveer Singh – Men’s 10,000m

Team India (Santosh Kumar, Rupal, Vishal, Subha Venkatesan) – Mixed 4x400m Relay

Avinash Sable – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Jyothi Yarraji – Women’s 100m Hurdles

Team India (Jisna Mathew, Rupal Chaudhary, Kunja Rajitha, Subha Venkatesan) – Women’s 4x400m Relay

Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m

Pooja Singh – Women’s High Jump

Nandini Agasara – Heptathlon Silver Medals Rupal Chaudhary – Women’s 400m

Pooja – Women’s 1500m

Praveen Chithravel – Men’s Triple Jump

Tejaswin Shankar – Decathlon

Team India (Jay Kumar, Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Vishal TK) – Men’s 4x400m Relay

Ancy Sojan – Women’s Long Jump

Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Bronze Medals Servin Sebastian – Men’s 20km Race Walk

Yoonus Shah – Men’s 1500m

Shaili Singh – Women’s Long Jump

31 May 2025, 08:00:09 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Today's Schedule In IST 1:40 PM – Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Sachin Yadav, Yash Vir Singh 2:00 PM – Men’s 200m Final

Animesh Kujur 2:10 PM – Women’s 200m Final

Nithya Gandhe, Jyoti Yarraji 2:20 PM – Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Vithya Ramraj, Anu R 2:40 PM – Women’s 5000m Final

Sanjivani Baburao, Parul Chaudhary 3:20 PM – Women’s 800m Final

Twinkle Chaudhary, Pooja 3:40 PM – Men’s 800m Final

Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar 3:55 PM – Women’s 4x100m Relay Final

India (Nithya Gandhe, Abinaya Rajarajan, Srabani Nanda, Daneshwari AT, V Sudheeksha)

31 May 2025, 08:29:46 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Keeps It Real After Decathlon Grind A few good men battling it out over 2 days. Irrespective of the result I think it’s safe to say we all lost a few kilos 👊🫠 pic.twitter.com/GTTtwxf0Yh — Tejaswin Shankar (TJ) (@TejaswinShankar) May 29, 2025

31 May 2025, 09:29:31 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Top Six In Medal Tally Asian Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally. Screengrab

31 May 2025, 09:52:19 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Who Is High Jumper Pooja? Yesterday’s highlight came from Gumi, where Pooja, daughter of mason Hansraj Singh, won gold in the women’s high jump at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships. She cleared 1.89m, a season-best that also broke her own U-20 national record, becoming the first Indian woman since Bobby Aloysius to medal in the event.

31 May 2025, 10:31:35 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Streaming Info Live streaming of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 will be on the STN SPORTS YouTube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

31 May 2025, 12:28:00 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Meet Pooja Singh Indian high jumper Pooja Singh struck gold at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Friday, ending a 25-year-long wait for India in the event. Her victory was a breath of fresh air for the country, which hadn’t seen a female high jump champion since Bobby Aloysius won gold in 2000 and silver in 2002. Read about her journey HERE.

31 May 2025, 01:44:04 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Men’s Javelin Throw Final At 1:40 PM IST India will be represented by two athletes in the men’s javelin final, Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh. Sachin, who threw a qualifying mark of 85.50m, is aiming not only for a podium finish but also to secure his place for the upcoming World Championships. He will face tough competition from the likes of Paris Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, as well as Sri Lanka’s Sumedha Mudiyanselage and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage.

31 May 2025, 02:03:15 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Men’s Javelin Throw Final Underway Sachin Yadav kicked off the men’s javelin final with an impressive throw of 79.65m, securing fourth place after the opening round. Meanwhile, Yashvir Singh fouled on his first attempt, and Arshad Nadeem launched a 75.64m throw, placing him sixth on the leaderboard so far.

31 May 2025, 02:50:34 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Men’s Javelin Final Yash Vir Singh improved his performance with a strong throw of 82.57m. Sachin Yadav responded with an even better effort, reaching 85.16m.

31 May 2025, 03:06:14 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Sachin Yadav Takes Silver Sachin Yadav delivered a personal best of 85.16m, securing the silver medal. But Arshad Nadeem went further with an 86.40m throw to claim the gold.

31 May 2025, 03:06:14 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Men's Javelin Podium Gold - Arshad Nadeem - 86.40m Silver - Sachin Yadav - 85.16m Bronze - Yuta Sakiyama - 83.75m

31 May 2025, 03:41:09 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Parul Chaudhary Takes Silver In Women’s 5000m India’s Parul Chaudhary added another silver to her medal tally at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, finishing second in the women’s 5000m final. Parul clocked 15:15.33s to secure her second silver of the competition, following her earlier podium finish. The race was won by Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto Tanui, who breezed through in 14:58.71s, while Japan’s Yuma Yamamoto took bronze with 15:16.86s.

31 May 2025, 03:42:15 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Coming Up Men’s 800m final (Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar) - 3:45 PM IST Women’s 4x100m relay final - 4:05 PM IST

31 May 2025, 03:50:35 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Women’s 800m - Results Wu (China) - 2:00.08 - Gold Kubo (Japan) - 2:00.42 - Silver Pooja (India) - 2:01.89 (PB) - Bronze Twinkle Chaudhary (India) – 2:02.33 - 4th

31 May 2025, 04:18:19 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Women’s 4x100m Relay Final India won the silver medal in the women's 4x400 m relay final. Gold - China - 43.28 sec Silver - India - 43.86 sec Bronze - Thailand - 44.26 sec

31 May 2025, 04:54:46 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Indian Medal Winners Men’s 20km race walk - Servin Sebastian (Bronze) Men’s 10,000m - Gulveer Singh (Gold) Women’s 400m - Rupal Chaudhary (Silver) Men’s 1500m - Yoonus Shah (Bronze) Women’s 1500m - Pooja (Silver) Decathlon - Tejaswin Shankar (Silver) Men’s Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel (Silver) Mixed 4x400m relay - (Gold) Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable (Gold) Women’s 100m hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji (Gold) Women’s 4x400m Relay - (Gold) Men’s 4x400m Relay - (Silver) Heptathlon - Nandini Agasara (Gold) Men’s 200m - Animesh Kujur (Bronze, with National Record) Women’s 400m hurdles - Vithya Ramraj (Bronze) Men’s Javelin Throw - Sachin Yadav (Silver) Women’s 5000m - Parul Chaudhary (Silver) Women’s Long Jump - Ancy Sojan (Silver) Women’s Long Jump - Shaili Singh (Bronze) Men’s 5000m - Gulveer Singh (Gold) Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary (Silver, with National Record) Women’s High Jump - Pooja (Gold) Women’s 800m - Pooja (Bronze) Women’s 4x100m Relay - (Silver)