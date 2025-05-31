Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Final Day Highlights: Sachin Yadav Takes Javelin Silver; India Finish Second - Check Medal Tally

Catch the highlights of the fifth and final day of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, right here

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 4 Live Updates
Javelin thrower Sachin Yadav in action. Instagram/@sachin_javelin_
Here are the highlights of Day 5 at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, South Korea. India finished the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, South Korea, on Saturday with 24 medals — eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze. The day began with the Men’s Javelin Throw Final where India’s Sachin Yadav took silver and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem clinched gold. Catch the highlights of the fifth and final day of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Athletics Championships Day 5 LIVE Updates: India's Medals So Far

Gold Medals

  • Gulveer Singh – Men’s 10,000m

  • Team India (Santosh Kumar, Rupal, Vishal, Subha Venkatesan) – Mixed 4x400m Relay

  • Avinash Sable – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

  • Jyothi Yarraji – Women’s 100m Hurdles

  • Team India (Jisna Mathew, Rupal Chaudhary, Kunja Rajitha, Subha Venkatesan) – Women’s 4x400m Relay

  • Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m

  • Pooja Singh – Women’s High Jump

  • Nandini Agasara – Heptathlon

Silver Medals

  • Rupal Chaudhary – Women’s 400m

  • Pooja – Women’s 1500m

  • Praveen Chithravel – Men’s Triple Jump

  • Tejaswin Shankar – Decathlon

  • Team India (Jay Kumar, Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Vishal TK) – Men’s 4x400m Relay

  • Ancy Sojan – Women’s Long Jump

  • Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

Bronze Medals

  • Servin Sebastian – Men’s 20km Race Walk

  • Yoonus Shah – Men’s 1500m

  • Shaili Singh – Women’s Long Jump

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Today's Schedule In IST

1:40 PM – Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Sachin Yadav, Yash Vir Singh

2:00 PM – Men’s 200m Final
Animesh Kujur

2:10 PM – Women’s 200m Final
Nithya Gandhe, Jyoti Yarraji

2:20 PM – Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
Vithya Ramraj, Anu R

2:40 PM – Women’s 5000m Final
Sanjivani Baburao, Parul Chaudhary

3:20 PM – Women’s 800m Final
Twinkle Chaudhary, Pooja

3:40 PM – Men’s 800m Final
Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar

3:55 PM – Women’s 4x100m Relay Final
India (Nithya Gandhe, Abinaya Rajarajan, Srabani Nanda, Daneshwari AT, V Sudheeksha)

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Keeps It Real After Decathlon Grind

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Top Six In Medal Tally

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally. Screengrab

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Who Is High Jumper Pooja?

Yesterday’s highlight came from Gumi, where Pooja, daughter of mason Hansraj Singh, won gold in the women’s high jump at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships. She cleared 1.89m, a season-best that also broke her own U-20 national record, becoming the first Indian woman since Bobby Aloysius to medal in the event.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Streaming Info

Live streaming of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 will be on the STN SPORTS YouTube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Meet Pooja Singh

Indian high jumper Pooja Singh struck gold at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Friday, ending a 25-year-long wait for India in the event. Her victory was a breath of fresh air for the country, which hadn’t seen a female high jump champion since Bobby Aloysius won gold in 2000 and silver in 2002.

Read about her journey HERE.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Schedule In IST

1:40 PM – Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Sachin Yadav, Yash Vir Singh

2:00 PM – Men’s 200m Final
Animesh Kujur

2:10 PM – Women’s 200m Final
Nithya Gandhe, Jyoti Yarraji

2:20 PM – Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
Vithya Ramraj, Anu R

2:40 PM – Women’s 5000m Final
Sanjivani Baburao, Parul Chaudhary

3:20 PM – Women’s 800m Final
Twinkle Chaudhary, Pooja

3:40 PM – Men’s 800m Final
Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar

3:55 PM – Women’s 4x100m Relay Final
India (Nithya Gandhe, Abinaya Rajarajan, Srabani Nanda, Daneshwari AT, V Sudheeksha)

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Men’s Javelin Throw Final At 1:40 PM IST

India will be represented by two athletes in the men’s javelin final, Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh. Sachin, who threw a qualifying mark of 85.50m, is aiming not only for a podium finish but also to secure his place for the upcoming World Championships.

He will face tough competition from the likes of Paris Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, as well as Sri Lanka’s Sumedha Mudiyanselage and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Men’s Javelin Throw Final Underway

Sachin Yadav kicked off the men’s javelin final with an impressive throw of 79.65m, securing fourth place after the opening round. Meanwhile, Yashvir Singh fouled on his first attempt, and Arshad Nadeem launched a 75.64m throw, placing him sixth on the leaderboard so far.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Men’s Javelin Final

Yash Vir Singh improved his performance with a strong throw of 82.57m. Sachin Yadav responded with an even better effort, reaching 85.16m.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Sachin Yadav Takes Silver

Sachin Yadav delivered a personal best of 85.16m, securing the silver medal. But Arshad Nadeem went further with an 86.40m throw to claim the gold.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Men's Javelin Podium

Gold - Arshad Nadeem - 86.40m

Silver - Sachin Yadav - 85.16m

Bronze - Yuta Sakiyama - 83.75m

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Parul Chaudhary Takes Silver In Women’s 5000m

India’s Parul Chaudhary added another silver to her medal tally at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, finishing second in the women’s 5000m final. Parul clocked 15:15.33s to secure her second silver of the competition, following her earlier podium finish.

The race was won by Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto Tanui, who breezed through in 14:58.71s, while Japan’s Yuma Yamamoto took bronze with 15:16.86s.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Coming Up

Men’s 800m final (Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar) - 3:45 PM IST

Women’s 4x100m relay final - 4:05 PM IST

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Women’s 800m - Results

Wu (China) - 2:00.08 - Gold

Kubo (Japan) - 2:00.42 - Silver

Pooja (India) - 2:01.89 (PB) - Bronze

Twinkle Chaudhary (India) – 2:02.33 - 4th

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Women’s 4x100m Relay Final

India won the silver medal in the women's 4x400 m relay final.

Gold - China - 43.28 sec

Silver - India - 43.86 sec

Bronze - Thailand - 44.26 sec

Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Indian Medal Winners

Men’s 20km race walk - Servin Sebastian (Bronze)

Men’s 10,000m - Gulveer Singh (Gold)

Women’s 400m - Rupal Chaudhary (Silver)

Men’s 1500m - Yoonus Shah (Bronze)

Women’s 1500m - Pooja (Silver)

Decathlon - Tejaswin Shankar (Silver)

Men’s Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel (Silver)

Mixed 4x400m relay - (Gold)

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable (Gold)

Women’s 100m hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji (Gold)

Women’s 4x400m Relay - (Gold)

Men’s 4x400m Relay - (Silver)

Heptathlon - Nandini Agasara (Gold)

Men’s 200m - Animesh Kujur (Bronze, with National Record)

Women’s 400m hurdles - Vithya Ramraj (Bronze)

Men’s Javelin Throw - Sachin Yadav (Silver)

Women’s 5000m - Parul Chaudhary (Silver)

Women’s Long Jump - Ancy Sojan (Silver)

Women’s Long Jump - Shaili Singh (Bronze)

Men’s 5000m - Gulveer Singh (Gold)

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary (Silver, with National Record)

Women’s High Jump - Pooja (Gold)

Women’s 800m - Pooja (Bronze)

Women’s 4x100m Relay - (Silver)

That's All From Our Side!

India finished second in the medal tally with 24 medals including eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals. China topped the table. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss