Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Final Day Highlights: Sachin Yadav Takes Javelin Silver; India Finish Second - Check Medal Tally

Asian Athletics Championships Day 5 LIVE Updates: India's Medals So Far
Gold Medals
Gulveer Singh – Men’s 10,000m
Team India (Santosh Kumar, Rupal, Vishal, Subha Venkatesan) – Mixed 4x400m Relay
Avinash Sable – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Jyothi Yarraji – Women’s 100m Hurdles
Team India (Jisna Mathew, Rupal Chaudhary, Kunja Rajitha, Subha Venkatesan) – Women’s 4x400m Relay
Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m
Pooja Singh – Women’s High Jump
Nandini Agasara – Heptathlon
Silver Medals
Rupal Chaudhary – Women’s 400m
Pooja – Women’s 1500m
Praveen Chithravel – Men’s Triple Jump
Tejaswin Shankar – Decathlon
Team India (Jay Kumar, Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Vishal TK) – Men’s 4x400m Relay
Ancy Sojan – Women’s Long Jump
Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
Bronze Medals
Servin Sebastian – Men’s 20km Race Walk
Yoonus Shah – Men’s 1500m
Shaili Singh – Women’s Long Jump
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Today's Schedule In IST
2:00 PM – Men’s 200m Final
Animesh Kujur
2:10 PM – Women’s 200m Final
Nithya Gandhe, Jyoti Yarraji
2:20 PM – Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
Vithya Ramraj, Anu R
2:40 PM – Women’s 5000m Final
Sanjivani Baburao, Parul Chaudhary
3:20 PM – Women’s 800m Final
Twinkle Chaudhary, Pooja
3:40 PM – Men’s 800m Final
Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar
3:55 PM – Women’s 4x100m Relay Final
India (Nithya Gandhe, Abinaya Rajarajan, Srabani Nanda, Daneshwari AT, V Sudheeksha)
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Keeps It Real After Decathlon Grind
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Top Six In Medal Tally
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Who Is High Jumper Pooja?
Yesterday’s highlight came from Gumi, where Pooja, daughter of mason Hansraj Singh, won gold in the women’s high jump at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships. She cleared 1.89m, a season-best that also broke her own U-20 national record, becoming the first Indian woman since Bobby Aloysius to medal in the event.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Streaming Info
Live streaming of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 will be on the STN SPORTS YouTube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Meet Pooja Singh
Indian high jumper Pooja Singh struck gold at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Friday, ending a 25-year-long wait for India in the event. Her victory was a breath of fresh air for the country, which hadn’t seen a female high jump champion since Bobby Aloysius won gold in 2000 and silver in 2002.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Men’s Javelin Throw Final At 1:40 PM IST
India will be represented by two athletes in the men’s javelin final, Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh. Sachin, who threw a qualifying mark of 85.50m, is aiming not only for a podium finish but also to secure his place for the upcoming World Championships.
He will face tough competition from the likes of Paris Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, as well as Sri Lanka’s Sumedha Mudiyanselage and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Men’s Javelin Throw Final Underway
Sachin Yadav kicked off the men’s javelin final with an impressive throw of 79.65m, securing fourth place after the opening round. Meanwhile, Yashvir Singh fouled on his first attempt, and Arshad Nadeem launched a 75.64m throw, placing him sixth on the leaderboard so far.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Men’s Javelin Final
Yash Vir Singh improved his performance with a strong throw of 82.57m. Sachin Yadav responded with an even better effort, reaching 85.16m.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Sachin Yadav Takes Silver
Sachin Yadav delivered a personal best of 85.16m, securing the silver medal. But Arshad Nadeem went further with an 86.40m throw to claim the gold.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Men's Javelin Podium
Gold - Arshad Nadeem - 86.40m
Silver - Sachin Yadav - 85.16m
Bronze - Yuta Sakiyama - 83.75m
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Parul Chaudhary Takes Silver In Women’s 5000m
India’s Parul Chaudhary added another silver to her medal tally at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, finishing second in the women’s 5000m final. Parul clocked 15:15.33s to secure her second silver of the competition, following her earlier podium finish.
The race was won by Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto Tanui, who breezed through in 14:58.71s, while Japan’s Yuma Yamamoto took bronze with 15:16.86s.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Coming Up
Men’s 800m final (Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar) - 3:45 PM IST
Women’s 4x100m relay final - 4:05 PM IST
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Women’s 800m - Results
Wu (China) - 2:00.08 - Gold
Kubo (Japan) - 2:00.42 - Silver
Pooja (India) - 2:01.89 (PB) - Bronze
Twinkle Chaudhary (India) – 2:02.33 - 4th
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Women’s 4x100m Relay Final
India won the silver medal in the women's 4x400 m relay final.
Gold - China - 43.28 sec
Silver - India - 43.86 sec
Bronze - Thailand - 44.26 sec
Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Indian Medal Winners
Men’s 20km race walk - Servin Sebastian (Bronze)
Men’s 10,000m - Gulveer Singh (Gold)
Women’s 400m - Rupal Chaudhary (Silver)
Men’s 1500m - Yoonus Shah (Bronze)
Women’s 1500m - Pooja (Silver)
Decathlon - Tejaswin Shankar (Silver)
Men’s Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel (Silver)
Mixed 4x400m relay - (Gold)
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable (Gold)
Women’s 100m hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji (Gold)
Women’s 4x400m Relay - (Gold)
Men’s 4x400m Relay - (Silver)
Heptathlon - Nandini Agasara (Gold)
Men’s 200m - Animesh Kujur (Bronze, with National Record)
Women’s 400m hurdles - Vithya Ramraj (Bronze)
Men’s Javelin Throw - Sachin Yadav (Silver)
Women’s 5000m - Parul Chaudhary (Silver)
Women’s Long Jump - Ancy Sojan (Silver)
Women’s Long Jump - Shaili Singh (Bronze)
Men’s 5000m - Gulveer Singh (Gold)
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary (Silver, with National Record)
Women’s High Jump - Pooja (Gold)
Women’s 800m - Pooja (Bronze)
Women’s 4x100m Relay - (Silver)
India finished second in the medal tally with 24 medals including eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals. China topped the table. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!