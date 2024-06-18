Other Sports

Archery World Cup Stage 3: India Men, Women Compound Teams Qualify As Top Seeds

World Archery
Abhishek Verma helped India secure a gold in Archery World Cup. Photo: World Archery
Youngster Priyansh and veteran Abhishek Verma qualified as fourth and fifth seeds to lead India's top-spot finish in the men's compound section of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 here on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched the second spot, while world champion Aditi Swami took the 10th spot as the women's compound team also topped the standings in the qualifying round.

Priyansh and Verma shot 710 points for a fourth-fifth place finish on 10+X count, while Prathamesh Fuge (705) was the next best Indian at 20th place.

The India men's team topped with 2125 points, ahead of Italy (2121) and France (2118).

Jyothi shot 705 points for the second spot, one point behind Mexico's Andrea Becerra who took the top spot.

India's men's recurve trio of (left to right) Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. - X/Archery Association of India
Indian Men's Archery Team Hits Bullseye, Secures Top Seed In Final Olympic Qualifier

BY PTI

Aditi and Parneet Kaur (696 points) were the next best Indians at 10th and 14th spots respectively.

In team placings, India (2100) finished ahead of Mexico (2098) and the USA (2086).

All eyes would be on the Olympic discipline recurve archers who begin their campaign on Wednesday, aiming to grab team Olympic quota places on rankings.

