Other Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Compound Teams Qualify As Top Seeds

Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched the second spot, while world champion Aditi Swami took the 10th spot as the women's compound team also topped the standings in the qualifying round

Manoj7363847647/X
Jyothi Surekha Vennam secured second spot at the Archery World Cup. Photo: Manoj7363847647/X
info_icon

Youngster Priyansh and veteran Abhishek Verma qualified as fourth and fifth seeds to lead India's top-spot finish in the men's compound section of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched the second spot, while world champion Aditi Swami took the 10th spot as the women's compound team also topped the standings in the qualifying round.

Priyansh and Verma shot 710 points for a fourth-fifth place finish on 10+X count, while Prathamesh Fuge (705) was the next best Indian at 20th place.

The India men's team topped with 2125 points, ahead of Italy (2121) and France (2118).

Jyothi shot 705 points for the second spot, one point behind Mexico's Andrea Becerra who took the top spot.

Abhishek Verma helped India secure a gold in Archery World Cup. - World Archery
Archery World Cup Stage 3: India Men, Women Compound Teams Qualify As Top Seeds

BY PTI

Aditi and Parneet Kaur (696 points) were the next best Indians at 10th and 14th spots respectively.

In team placings, India (2100) finished ahead of Mexico (2098) and the USA (2086).

All eyes would be on the Olympic discipline recurve archers who begin their campaign on Wednesday, aiming to grab team Olympic quota places on rankings.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In HP; June Rain Below Average
  2. PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of Nalanda University In Bihar | Top Points
  3. US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In Himachal, China Wars Biden Against Signing Tibet Policy Bill
  4. Outlook's Next Issue: Return Of The Coalition
  5. Lost In The Rat Race: How NEET Exam Controversy Shatters Dreams Of Medical Aspirants
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Is 'Specific' About Daughter Raha's Fashion Choices
  2. Inside Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's First Wedding Anniversary Celebration With Candlelight Dinner; See Unseen Pics
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple To Reportedly Host Their Haldi Ceremony On June 20
  4. Shraddha Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody Insta-Official, Shares First Picture With Him
  5. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Over From Salman Khan As The Host Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': No One Can Replace Bhai
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Players Could Miss Start Of Champions League Qualifying If Their Teams Advance
  2. India At T20 World Cup 2024: 'You Are One Of The Greats,' West Indies Legend Wesley Hall Praises Virat Kohli
  3. IRONMAN France Nice 2024: Lucy Charles-Barclay Puts On A Dominant Display - In Pics
  4. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Take On South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  5. Euro 2024: Portugal Beat Czech Republic 2-1 In Injury-Time Win - In Pics
World News
  1. Watch: Two Wildfires Devastate Thousands Of Acres Forcing Mass Evacuations In New Mexico; One Dead
  2. Hajj 2024: Over 550 Dead In Mecca As Scorching Heat Hits Challenging Pilgrimage
  3. Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Jail For Punching Singapore Police Officer
  4. Boeing CEO Apologizes To Relatives Of 737 Max Crash Victims During Senate Appearance
  5. 'False': Wife Denies Reports Of Noam Chomsky's Death
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Take On South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In HP; June Rain Below Average