Alex Honnold’s Skyscraper Highlights: Event Rescheduled Due To Bad Weather In Taipei

American rock climber Alex Honnold at Taipei 101, Taiwan. | Photo: X/Netflix

Welcome to the highlights of Alex Honnold’s Skyscraper Live event, which was supposed to take place on Netflix on Friday, January 23, 2026 (Saturday, Jan 24 IST). However, as per the official X handle of the streaming platform, the legendary American climber will climb the Taipei 101 skyscraper on Sunday (IST). As per the platform, the event has been postponed due to the severe weather conditions in the city. Follow Alex Honnold’s Skyscraper highlights right here.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jan 2026, 11:03:49 pm IST Alex Honnold’s Skyscraper LIVE Updates: Welcome! Good morning, adrenaline junkies! In one of the biggest events in adventure sports, Alex Honnold will attempt his free solo climb of the Taipei 101 skyscraper, completely unassisted and without any protective measures. Stay tuned for real-time updates, behind-the-scenes footage, and expert analysis during the event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)