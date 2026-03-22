NBA: LeBron James Sets New Record As LA Lakers Win

LeBron James set the NBA record by playing in his 1,612th regular-season game and Luke Kennard made a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to send the Los Angeles Lakers to a 105-104 comeback victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Luka Doncic scored 33 points in the Lakers’ ninth straight win, but was called for his 16th technical foul — an automatic one-game suspension by the league if it’s not rescinded.

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NBA: Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from front right, and forward Jarred Vanderbilt, right, react after a dunk by guard Austin Reaves, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
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NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard celebrates after his winning basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Orlando, Fla. () | Photo: AP /Phelan M. Ebenhack
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NBA Basketball Game: Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) scores on a breakaway dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
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NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) goes up to dunk between Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain, second from left, and guard Jalen Suggs, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
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NBA Basketball: Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) goes up to shoot between Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
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NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
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NBA 2025-26: Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up to shoot as Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
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NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) goes up to shoot as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, second from right, defends and Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and center Deandre Ayton, right, watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
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Basketball: Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) goes up to shoot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
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Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) goes up to shoot as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
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Lakers Magic Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) as Magic forward Tristan da Silva, right, helps defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
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