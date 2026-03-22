NBA: LeBron James Sets New Record As LA Lakers Win
LeBron James set the NBA record by playing in his 1,612th regular-season game and Luke Kennard made a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to send the Los Angeles Lakers to a 105-104 comeback victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Luka Doncic scored 33 points in the Lakers’ ninth straight win, but was called for his 16th technical foul — an automatic one-game suspension by the league if it’s not rescinded.
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