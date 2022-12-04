Olivier Giroud Breaks Thierry Henry's Record To Become France's All-Time Leading Goalscorer
The 36-year-old Giroud had tied Henry’s record of 51 goals when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Australia in France’s opening game in Qatar.
Giroud celebrates after scoring France's first goal against Poland. AP
APUPDATED 04 Dec 2022 10:53 pm
Olivier Giroud broke Thierry Henry’s French record with his 52nd goal for the national team Sunday, giving the defending champions a 1-0 lead over Poland in the round of 16 at the World Cup. (More Football News)
The 36-year-old Giroud had tied Henry’s record of 51 goals when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Australia in France’s opening game in Qatar.
On Sunday, Giroud collected a pass from Kylian Mbappe in the 44th minute and sent a low shot with his left foot past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, his former teammate at Arsenal.
Tags
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.