Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Olivier Giroud Breaks Thierry Henry's Record To Become France's All-Time Leading Goalscorer

05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
senegal
Senegal
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
croatia
Croatia
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
south korea
South Korea
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
spain
Spain
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
switzerland
Switzerland
Full Table
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Australia
1
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
3
netherlands
USA
1
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
0
ghana
Uruguay
2
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Portugal
1
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
2
costa rica
Germany
4
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
2
japan
Spain
1
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
1
canada
Morocco
2
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

Olivier Giroud Breaks Thierry Henry's Record To Become France's All-Time Leading Goalscorer

The 36-year-old Giroud had tied Henry’s record of 51 goals when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Australia in France’s opening game in Qatar.

Giroud celebrates after scoring France's first goal against Poland.
Giroud celebrates after scoring France's first goal against Poland. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 04 Dec 2022 10:53 pm

Olivier Giroud broke Thierry Henry’s French record with his 52nd goal for the national team Sunday, giving the defending champions a 1-0 lead over Poland in the round of 16 at the World Cup. (More Football News)

The 36-year-old Giroud had tied Henry’s record of 51 goals when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Australia in France’s opening game in Qatar.

On Sunday, Giroud collected a pass from Kylian Mbappe in the 44th minute and sent a low shot with his left foot past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, his former teammate at Arsenal.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Olivier Giroud Thierry Henry France National Football Team Poland National Football Team Qatar
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

Luis Suarez: The Challenges Of Being A Polarizing Personality

FIFA World Cup 2022: Blow For Brazil As Two Players Ruled Out

FIFA World Cup 2022: Three Lions Bond Over Card Games Ahead Of Senegal Clash

FIFA World Cup 2022: The World Cup Team Of Group Stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Up In A Verbal Spat During Portugal Vs South Korea Game

FIFA World Cup 2022: Injured Star Neymar Joins Teammates To Watch Brazil's Game On The Sidelines

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Create History, Become The First African Team To Defeat Brazil At The WC

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland Eclipse Serbia To Book A Spot In Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar's Strike Gives Cameroon Win Against Brazil

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

Olivier Giroud Breaks Thierry Henry's Record To...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Olivier Giroud...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan Vs Croatia, Round Of...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Arsene Wenger Takes A Dig At...

Advertisement