Sports

NBA: Shai Shines As Thunder Storm To 2-0 Lead Over Timberwolves In Conference Finals' Game 2

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrated his MVP win with 38 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-103 to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. He added eight assists and three steals, while Jalen Williams (26 points, 10 rebounds) and Chet Holmgren (22 points) backed him up. OKC’s defense, led by All-Defensive picks Lu Dort and Williams, held Minnesota to 41.4% shooting. Anthony Edwards had 32 for the Timberwolves but struggled for efficiency. The Thunder pulled away in the third and never looked back. Game 3 is Saturday in Minneapolis.