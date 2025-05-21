Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) is double-teamed by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, meets with his wife, Hailey Summers, and their son Ares Alexander following Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles the ball up court against Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series in Oklahoma City.
Reporter Nick Gallo, center, interviews Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) as forward Jaylin Williams, left, and teammates put towels on them following Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Oklahoma City.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a pass against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams reacts after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams dribbles the ball up court against Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, shoots against his cousin Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, drives against his cousin Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series in Oklahoma City.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards talks to teammates while dribbling the ball up court against Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series in Oklahoma City.