Sports

NBA: Shai Ignites Second-Half Surge As Thunder Blow Past Wolves In Game 1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander caught fire in the second half, lifting the Oklahoma City Thunder to a commanding 114-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday. After a rough first half where he shot just 2-of-13, the MVP finalist came alive with 20 points after the break, finishing with 31 and nine assists. The Thunder, still riding high just two days after knocking out Denver in Game 7, shook off a slow start to dominate the second half. Julius Randle had 28 for Minnesota but faded after halftime, while Anthony Edwards was kept quiet with just 18 on 5-of-13 shooting. Kenrich Williams stepped up with back-to-back buckets in the third, and Chet Holmgren brought the house down with a spinning dunk. Gilgeous-Alexander put the game to bed with a wild-and-one finish that had the crowd roaring. Game 2 is set for Thursday in OKC.