Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Norway Chess Tournament: Viswanathan Anand, Anish Giri Share Honours In Round Six; Magnus Carlsen Takes Lead

The draw against Anish Giri left Viswanathan Anand in second place on 11.5 points at the Norway Chess tournament. Magnus Carlsen leads the table with 12.5 points.

Norway Chess Tournament: Viswanathan Anand, Anish Giri Share Honours In Round Six; Magnus Carlsen Takes Lead
Viswanathan Anand will take on Teimour Radjabov in round eight of Norway Chess tournament. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 10:31 am

Indian maestro Viswanathan Anand drew his sixth-round contest against Anish Giri of the Netherlands in the Classical section of the Norway Chess tournament. The classical match ended in a draw after which the Armageddon ended in stalemate early on Tuesday to leave Anand on 11.5 points and in second place. (More Sports News)

World champion Magnus Carlsen roared to the top spot with a victory over Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov to take his tally to 12.5 points after six rounds. The classical match between Anand, playing black, and Giri saw the two players shaking hands for a draw after 35 moves in an English Variation game.

In the ensuing Armageddon (sudden death tie-break), the duo battled for 45 moves before it ended in a draw. As per Armageddon rules, the player playing black is deemed to have won the game if it ends in a draw.

Related stories

AICF Supports Candidature Of Viswanathan Anand For Post Of FIDE Deputy President

Norway Chess Tournament: Viswanathan Anand Remains On Top With Third Consecutive Win

2022 Asian Games: Legendary Viswanathan Anand To Mentor Indian Players Ahead Of Mega Event 

The 52-year-old Indian superstar, who had shocked Carlsen in the previous round, takes on Teimour Radjabov in round eight. Barring the Carlsen-Mamedyarov clash, all the other matches ended in draws in the round. The Norwegian world No.1 defeated his Azerbaijan opponent in 56 moves.

In other matches on the day, France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave beat China's Hao Wang via the sudden death tie-break while Wesley So (USA) got the better of Norwegian Aryan Tari. Veselin Topalov drew with Radjabov in the Armageddon to share honours.

In the ongoing Norway Chess tournament, the players take part in an Armageddon (sudden death) in case of a draw in the classical game.

Tags

Sports Viswanathan Anand Anish Giri Chess Magnus Carlsen Norway Chess Maxim E Vachier-Lagrave Wesley So Teimour Radjabov   
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read