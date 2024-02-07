Sports

AFCON 2023: Nigeria Get Osimhen Boost Ahead Of Semi-Finals

Nigeria plays South Africa on Wednesday for a place in Sunday's final of the Africa Cup of Nations. It's a repeat of their semifinal in 2000, when Nigeria won 2-0 in Lagos

Niegrian soccer star, Victor Osimhen. (Photo: X|@victorosimhen9)

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen shook off an injury scare and trained with the rest of the squad for the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against South Africa. (More Football News)

Osimhen wasn't on the team's flight from Abidjan to Bouaké on Monday because of abdominal discomfort, but the Napoli forward was well enough to travel less than 24 hours later and take part in training.

Nigeria plays South Africa on Wednesday for a place in Sunday's final. It's a repeat of their semifinal in 2000, when Nigeria won 2-0 in Lagos.

Osimhen has only scored one goal in the tournament, but his tireless performances have played a large role in Nigeria getting to the semifinals for a record-equaling 16th time in its 20 appearance.

Only seven-time champion Egypt has played as many semifinals, though the Pharaohs have played in 26 tournaments.

Nigeria won the last of its three titles in 2013, while South Africa's only win came in 1996.

Host country Ivory Coast is playing Congo in the other semifinal, also Wednesday.

