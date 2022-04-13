New Zealand Pacer Hamish Bennet Announces Retirement From Cricket After 2021-22 Season    

New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennet has decided to pursue coaching and retire from his playing career at the end of the 2021-22 season. The 35-year-old, who made his New Zealand debut in 2010, confirmed the development to the country’s cricket website. (More Cricket News)

“When I started out as a young kid bowling in the nets in Timaru, I never dreamed I would have gone on to enjoy the career that I’ve had,” Bennett was quoted as saying. Bennett last represented New Zealand in a T20 International against Bangladesh in Mirpur in September 2021.

“From Old Boys Timaru Cricket Club who got me involved in cricket at the start, Timaru Boys’ High School, South Canterbury Cricket, Canterbury Cricket, Cricket Wellington, and New Zealand Cricket, as well as all the other great clubs I’ve played for down the years,” Bennet said.

“They’ve all played a role in helping me achieve my cricket dream.” The right-arm pacer was a part of the 2011 ICC World Cup squad, where he took six wickets in four matches, including a career-best 4/16 against Kenya.

“It’s been an honour to represent my family and my country for New Zealand and those memories and experiences will be ones that I cherish and tell stories about for the rest of my life,” he added. Bennet made his debut in October 2010 and represented New Zealand in one Test, 19 ODIs and 11 T20Is.

In all, he picked up 33 wickets in ODIs and 10 wickets in T20 Internationals. He also thanked his teammates and the coaching staff. “I’ve been so fortunate to work and play alongside so many great players, captains and coaches and I’d like to thank every one of them for their support over the years.”

Bennett also lauded the current crop of players coming through in New Zealand cricket, stating that he would keenly follow their progress from the sidelines. “Men’s and women’s cricket in New Zealand is in an exciting place, so I’m looking forward to putting the feet up and watching the game grow from the sidelines,” he concluded off.

With ICC Inputs