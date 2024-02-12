Sports

Nepal Vs Canada, 3rd ODI, Toss And Teams - Check NEP Vs CAN Playing XIs

Nepal won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 3rd and final ODI against Canada. Here are the toss and playing XIs from the 3rd NEP Vs CAN ODI

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 12, 2024

Nepal have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Canada. Photo - X/CricketNep
info-icon

Nepal have won the toss and elected to bowl first in their third and final ODI against Canada on Monday, February 12 in Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The hosts are already 2-0 up in the three-match series and are eyeing a whitewash. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Rohit Paudel-led side defeated Canada in the first ODI by seven runs. The home team had posted a decent 224 on the board but the skipper scalped four wickets to hand his side a much-needed win in the game.

Advertisement

In the second ODI, Nepal faced a stiff competiton from Canada who posted a massive 285/9 in 50 overs. In reply, Paudel (87) and Dev Khanal (76) led from the front as Nepal took a 2-0 series lead against Canada in the three-match ODI series.

Nepal celebrate a Canada wicket during the 1st ODI in Kirtipur on Thursday, February 8. - X/CricketNep
Nepal Vs Canada, 1st ODI Match Report: Rohit Paudel Helps Hosts Pull Off Seven-Run Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

Match: Nepal vs Canada, 3rd ODI
Date: 12th February, 2024

Toss: Nepal, who opted to bowl
Time: 09:00 AM IST
Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Canada (Playing XI): Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Dillon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar(c), Shahid Ahmadzai, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Nikhil Dutta, Udhaya Bhagwan.

Nepal (Playing XI): Anil Sah(w), Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel(c), Dev Khanal, Pawan Sarraf, Kushal Malla, Bhim Sharki, Aakash Chand, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Hemant Dhami.

Advertisement

NEP vs CAN Squad Information

Canada (CAN) Squad: Kaleem Sana, Saad Bin Zafar, Nikhil Dutta, Navneet Dhaliwal, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Harsh Thaker, Dillon Heyliger, Nicholas Kirton, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Movva, Udaybir Walia, Pargat Singh, Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Udhaya Bhagwan and Ishwarjot Sohi.

Nepal (NEP) Squad: Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Surya Tamang, Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf, Aakash Chand, Hemant Dhami, Dev Khanal and Rijan Dhakal.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement