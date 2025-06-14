Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) battle for the ball during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, right, tries to shoot over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives as Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrates a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrates his three pointer with guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith reacts after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) drives on Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is pressured by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam drives past Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, right, during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.