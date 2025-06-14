Sports

NBA Finals: SGA Helps Oklahoma City Thunder Tie Against Indiana Pacers In Game 4 Thriller - In Pics

With the season hanging in the balance, the Oklahoma City Thunder turned to their MVP—and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander answered the call in spectacular fashion. Scoring 15 of his 35 points in the final 4:38, SGA powered a furious late rally to lift the Thunder past the Indiana Pacers 111-104 on Friday night, tying the NBA Finals at 2-2. Oklahoma City closed the game on a decisive 16-7 run, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring all but one of those points. Despite hitting a season-low three 3-pointers and recording no assists from SGA for the first time this season, the Thunder found a way. Jalen Williams chipped in 27 points, Alex Caruso added 20, and Chet Holmgren posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Indiana was led by Pascal Siakam with 20 points, while Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin combined for 35. With the series now a best-of-three, Game 5 heads to Oklahoma City on Monday, where the Thunder have regained home-court advantage.