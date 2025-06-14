Sports

NBA Finals: SGA Helps Oklahoma City Thunder Tie Against Indiana Pacers In Game 4 Thriller - In Pics

With the season hanging in the balance, the Oklahoma City Thunder turned to their MVP—and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander answered the call in spectacular fashion. Scoring 15 of his 35 points in the final 4:38, SGA powered a furious late rally to lift the Thunder past the Indiana Pacers 111-104 on Friday night, tying the NBA Finals at 2-2. Oklahoma City closed the game on a decisive 16-7 run, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring all but one of those points. Despite hitting a season-low three 3-pointers and recording no assists from SGA for the first time this season, the Thunder found a way. Jalen Williams chipped in 27 points, Alex Caruso added 20, and Chet Holmgren posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Indiana was led by Pascal Siakam with 20 points, while Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin combined for 35. With the series now a best-of-three, Game 5 heads to Oklahoma City on Monday, where the Thunder have regained home-court advantage.

NBA: Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) battle for the ball during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers
NBA: Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP /Abbie Parr

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

NBA Finals: Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, right, tries to shoot over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers
NBA Finals: Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives as Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

NBA Finals Basketball Series: Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Finals Basketball Series: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrates a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

NBA Finals Basketball Series: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers
NBA Finals Basketball Series: Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrates his three pointer with guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Indianapolis.

NBA Basketball: Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith reacts after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers
NBA Basketball: Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) drives on Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

Pacers Thunder Basketball
Thunder Pacers Basketball | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is pressured by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

Thunder Pacers Basketball
Pacers Thunder Basketball | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam drives past Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, right, during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

