Nani, Former Manchester United And Portugal Star, Joins Melbourne Victory In Australian A-League

Nani won four EPL titles and is a UEFA Champions League winner with Manchester United. He also won the 2016 Euro with Portugal alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.  

Nani is joining the A-League side Melbourne Victory from the Italian Serie B club Venezia. Twitter (@gomvfc)

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 1:57 pm

Former Manchester United winger Nani has signed a two-season deal to join Melbourne Victory in Australia's A-League. Nani won four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League title during his eight seasons at Manchester United. (More Football News)

He also played 112 times for Portugal, winning the 2016 European Championship along with Cristiano Ronaldo. Melbourne Victory announced the deal on Tuesday, recruiting Nani as the club's marquee player.

“From what I have seen, the fans in Melbourne ... rival the atmosphere in Europe and I'm looking forward to being a part of that on the field in a Victory shirt,” Nani said in a statement.

He is joining the A-League from the Italian Serie B club Venezia, where he played 10 games after leaving Major League Soccer's Orlando on a free transfer last November. Victory coach Tony Popovic said Nani would be “an incredible asset for Melbourne Victory and the entire A-League.”

“He has enjoyed an incredibly successful career at both club level and international level,” Popovic said. “We believe his quality and experience will be key in achieving our ambitions this season.”

The 35-year-old Portuguese star has played for Sporting Lisbon (2005-07, 2014-15, 2018-19), Manchester United (2007-15), Fenerbahçe (2015-16), Valencia (2016-18) and Lazio (2017-18).

