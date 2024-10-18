Lando Norris believes his 2024 Formula One season will be classed as a success regardless of whether he beats Max Verstappen to the drivers' championship. (More Motorsport News)
Ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas this weekend, Norris is 52 points behind the Dutchman at the top of the standings.
Norris won his third race of the season last time out in Singapore four weeks ago, gaining seven points as he finished just ahead of Verstappen, who has won the last three championships.
But the 24-year-old has never finished higher than sixth in the drivers' championship, with this season marking significant progress whatever happens in the final six races.
As a result, Norris is conscious that success should not be defined by whether he and McLaren end the season with silverware.
"We're fighting against the best of the best but no matter what, it has still been a successful season," he said. "If I finish second it's because Red Bull and Max have done a better job.
"We started [the season] a long way behind. Everyone thought Max was going to have an easy win.
"For that not to be the case after the gap they had after race one, it's still a year to be proud of.
"But as the season goes on, you always reevaluate what are our expectations, and now we are a top team and fighting for drivers' and constructors' championships.
"I've been doing a good job. I have been happy with the job I have been doing and what we are doing as a team, and confident if we keep our heads down and keep pushing, we can close the gap.
"It's not easy, we need more than me first and Max second, but I can't change that, just keep my head down and focus on myself."
Given the current gap between Norris and Verstappen, the British driver will require other drivers to finish between them in the final races of the season to claw back the deficit.
Verstappen has not won a race since the Spanish Grand Prix in June, his worst run since an 11-race streak in 2020, and only finished second in three others.
Norris, meanwhile, only needs to earn two points in Texas to become the driver with the most points in the history of McLaren and surpass Lewis Hamilton's tally of 913.