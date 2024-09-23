Sports

Formula 1: Lando Norris Wins Singapore GP, Verstappen's Fourth Title Bid Faces Tough Challenge - In Pics

At the Singapore Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris secured victory, edging out Max Verstappen after navigating a few close calls with the barriers. Oscar Piastri finished in third place. Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively. With this win, Norris tightened the gap in the F1 title standings, trailing Verstappen, who leads with 331 points from seven wins, while Norris follows with 279 points from three victories. The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton settled for sixth place while, Carlos Sainz Jr finished seventh for Ferrari after crashing in qualifying.