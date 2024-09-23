Sports

Formula 1: Lando Norris Wins Singapore GP, Verstappen's Fourth Title Bid Faces Tough Challenge - In Pics

At the Singapore Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris secured victory, edging out Max Verstappen after navigating a few close calls with the barriers. Oscar Piastri finished in third place. Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively. With this win, Norris tightened the gap in the F1 title standings, trailing Verstappen, who leads with 331 points from seven wins, while Norris follows with 279 points from three victories. The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton settled for sixth place while, Carlos Sainz Jr finished seventh for Ferrari after crashing in qualifying.

Singapore F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

1/11
Singapore Formula One Grand Prix
Singapore Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

First placed McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, second right, stands with second placed Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, left, of the Netherlands and third placed McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, of Australia, right, on the podium for the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

2/11
Singapore Formula One GP Auto Racing
Singapore Formula One GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain waves on the podium after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

3/11
Singapore F1 Grand Prix
Singapore F1 Grand Prix Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain stands on his car as he celebrates after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

4/11
Automobile Racing
Automobile Racing Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain is congratulated by teammate Oscar Piastri, left, of Australia after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

5/11
Formula One Racing
Formula One Racing Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after his second place finish in the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

6/11
Singapore Formula One GP Auto Racing
Singapore Formula One GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

7/11
Singapore F1 Grand Prix
Singapore F1 Grand Prix Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

8/11
Singapore F1 GP Auto Racing
Singapore F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

9/11
Singapore Formula One Grand Prix
Singapore Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

10/11
Singapore F1 Grand Prix
Singapore F1 Grand Prix Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

11/11
Singapore Formula One GP Auto Racing
Singapore Formula One GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

