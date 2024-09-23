Formula 1: Lando Norris Wins Singapore GP, Verstappen's Fourth Title Bid Faces Tough Challenge - In Pics

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
First placed McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, second right, stands with second placed Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, left, of the Netherlands and third placed McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, of Australia, right, on the podium for the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain waves on the podium after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain stands on his car as he celebrates after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain is congratulated by teammate Oscar Piastri, left, of Australia after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after his second place finish in the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.