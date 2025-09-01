Formula 1: Lando Norris Determined To 'Keep Fighting' After Dutch Grand Prix Disappointment

Formula 1: Lando Norris’ hopes of a comfortable second-place finish at Zandvoort were dashed by an apparent engine failure just seven laps from the end, having earlier been passed by Max Verstappen on the opening lap. With Oscar Piastri taking victory, Norris now trails his McLaren teammate by 34 points in the title race, though he remains 70 clear of Verstappen, who finished second

McLaren's Lando Norris
  • Lando Norris suffered engine failure which forced him to retire with seven laps remaining

  • With Piastri triumphant at Zandvoort, Norris has now dropped 34 points in Drivers Championship

  • Lando Norris determined to fight despite bad finish

Lando Norris vowed to "keep fighting" for the title, despite losing ground on Oscar Piastri due to his retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix.

Despite being overtaken by Max Verstappen on the first lap, Norris had looked set to earn a comfortable second-place finish until an apparent engine failure forced him to retire with seven laps remaining.

With Piastri triumphant at Zandvoort, Norris has now dropped 34 points behind his team-mate in the title race, though he is still 70 ahead of Verstappen, who crossed the line in second.

The gap at the top to his team-mate had been nine points heading into the weekend, which had started so well for Norris as he set the pace across all three practice sessions.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - null
F1 Title Battle: No Tension Between Oscar Piastri And Lando Norris

BY Stats Perform

However, he was left disappointed after he was forced into a second retirement of the season.

"It's just a tough race," said Norris when asked about his feelings.

"I was a bit disappointed, but there's nothing I could really do about it in the end. Frustrating, but it's out of my control, so nothing I could do.

"We will wait and see [if he can still fight for the title]. It is frustrating. It hurts to lose 25 points outright. It would have been smaller, but I just have to keep fighting, keep doing what I can.

"I look on and try and bounce back. I will make sure I do everything I can."

Meanwhile, Isack Hadjar earned his first podium in Formula One, finishing third after an impressive weekend.

Hadjar has become the fifth-youngest driver in history to achieve a podium finish, at 20 years and 338 days, while he is the youngest ever French driver to do so.

He is also the first driver to secure a podium ever for Racing Bulls in 15 Grands Prix, and Hadjar has achieved a childhood dream.

"That feels a bit unreal. What was most surprising to me is keeping that fourth place for the whole race," he said.

"Unfortunately for Lando Norris, we took advantage, but we made no mistake, and the car was unreal all weekend.

"I'm really happy for myself because I really maximised what I had, made no mistakes and brought home the podium. I'm so happy for my guys.

"That was always the target since I was a kid, so this is the first step, my first podium and hopefully much more."

