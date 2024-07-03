Before the summer break of the 2024 MotoGP, the riders will have one last race at the Sachsenring circuit for the German Grand Prix on the weekend of July 7. (More Motorsport News)
The 2.281 mile-track, located at the Hohenstein-Ernstthal near Chemnitz in Saxony, Germany witnessed Jorge Martin of Pramac claiming victory last year. Also, this time around, the Spanish rider remians the favourite as he is currently leading the 2024 MotoGP championship standings with two wins and four podiums by 10 points from Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati.
Last weekend, the Italian rider won the Dutch GP and Martin finished second.
Alex Rins of Yamaha will miss the GermanGP 2024 due to injuries sustained at TT Assen, where he fractured his hands and one leg after being thrown from his bike at the first corner. He is currently hospitalized and aims to return at the British GP in August.
The team's boss Maio Meregall stated, "First of all, let me start by saying that the team is relieved that Alex's surgery went well and that the injuries he sustained in the highside are not more serious. We all wish him a speedy recovery, and we hope to welcome him back soon."
MotoGP German GP 2024 Race Timings
5 July, Friday
Free Practice 1 - 9.45am BST
Free Practice 2 - 2pm BST
6 July, Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 9.10am BST
Qualifying 1 - 9.50am BST
Qualifying 2 - 10.15am BST
Sprint Race – 15 laps - 2pm BST
7 July, Sunday
Warm Up - 8.40am BST
Race – 30 laps - 1pm
Where to watch MotoGP German GP 2024?
All the MotoGP 2024 races will be available to stream online on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.